Sat, 17 Jul 2021

US sues Amazon, demands recall of hazardous products

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Wednesday that it had filed suit against Amazon.com due to ...

Wall Street crumbles on coronavirus comeback

NEW YORK, New York - Shares in hotel chains and cruise lines fell sharply on Friday on fears of a ...

Speed, more passengers is goal of renovating Boston to D.C. train

WASHINGTON, D.C.: A U.S. government commission has proposed spending $117 billion to rebuild the popular Boston-to-Washington train route by 2035.The ...

Citing Chinese abuses against Uighur Muslims, U.S. warns companies

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Biden administration, on Wednesday, advised businesses with supply chain and investments in the Chinese city of Xinjiang ...

Sell-off in tech stocks undermine Wall Street

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks in the United States were mixed on Thursday despite a positive decline in U.S. ...

July 20 set for Blue Origin manned space flight

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Federal Aviation Administration has granted a license to Blue Origin to carry passengers into space aboard the ...

4 Iranian nationals plotted to kidnap journalist critical of Iran

WASHINGTON, D.C.: U.S. prosecutors charged four Iranian intelligence operatives on Tuesday with conspiring to kidnap a New York journalist and ...

Commerce Sec. Gina Raimondo warns of impact of aging population

WASHINGTON, D.C.: President Joe Biden is seeking support for $400 billion in spending for at-home care for the nation's elderly ...

Drought in Washington, Oregon, Canada adds to wildfires

SEATTLE, Washington: Wildfires continued to burn in the U.S. Pacific northwest this week, amidst unheard of drought conditions.Seattle, Washington, normally ...

Japan defense review points to dangers from China

TOKYO, Japan: Japan has warned of the risk of military confrontations due to China's increasingly aggressive attitude towards Taiwan.Also, Japan ...

U.S. to invest $500 million to strengthen meat, poultry processing

WASHINGTON D.C.: The United States has vowed to provide $500 million to meat and chicken processors, Tom Vilsack, Secretary of ...

