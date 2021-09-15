Wed, 15 Sep 2021

Fair in Statesville

U.S. House stops opening of copper mine after residents complain

WASHINGTON D.C.: A United States House of Representatives committee has stopped all work at Rio Tinto Limited's Resolution copper mine ...

U.S. stocks cascade lower, Dow Jones drops 292 points.

NEW YORK, New York - A less-than-expected CPI jump in August failed to lift U.S. markets on Tuesday."We're in a ...

U.S. court rules to limit some Apple App Store rules

SAN FRANCISCO, California: In a partial win for Epic Games, creator of "Fortnite," and other app makers, U.S. District Judge ...

Democrats seek to up tax incentive for buying union-made EVs

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Toyota and Honda have sharply criticized a proposal in Congress that would provide a $4,500 tax incentive for ...

Amazon to open 2 Whole Foods stores with no cashiers and no cash

SEATTLE, Washington: Amazon, which owns grocery chain Whole Foods, said it will open two cashier-less stores, enabling customers to shop ...

Sales of Illinois sports license plates brings in $13M for schools

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois: The state of Illinois has contributed $13 million to its public schools from the sale of specialty license ...

UN asks China, US to cooperate on climate change efforts

NEW YORK CITY, New York: The United States and China were encouraged to leave aside their differences to help maintain ...

S. Korea's submarine-launched ballistic missile called 'game-changer'

SEOUL, South Korea: Described by analysts as a "game-changing" move, South Korea has developed a conventional submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) ...

Ireland joins EU countries in criticizing continuing US travel ban

DUBLIN, IRELAND: Critics of the continuing U.S. Covid travel ban on Europeans grew more vocal last week, as Daniel Mulhall, ...

Wells Fargo must pay new $250 mln fine for not compensating customers

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Wells Fargo was fined $250 million and is facing restrictions on its business after it failed to adequately ...

San Diego Electric commits fraud in bulb program, fined $57M

SAN DIEGO, California: San Diego Gas and Electric has agreed to refund $51.6 million to consumers and pay a $5.5 ...

