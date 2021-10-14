Get a daily dose of North Carolina Daily news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
NEW YORK, New York - Technology stocks forged ahead on Wednesday, despite plummeting Treasury yields, which caused a sell-off in ...
NEW YORK, New York - Uncertainty about the future and a spike in energy prices due to concerns over depleting ...
LOS ANGELES, California: The American west is facing a future of reduced hydroelectric power due to ongoing droughts.Indeed, the famed ...
PALO ALTO, California: An agreement between Tesla and Samsung, calling for the South Korean electronics company to manufacture the next-generation ...
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were solidly higher early on Monday, prior to profit-takers moving in and sending ...
CUPERTINO, California: Apple is building a massive 550,000 square-foot Los Angeles office complex sprawling into the Culver City neighborhood that ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: Dr. Anthony Fauci, Chief White House Medical Adviser, has said Americans should celebrate good news about declining COVID-19 ...
TAIPEI, Taiwan: Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has vowed that Taiwan would never "bow to pressure" from China and pledged to ...
The Taliban is getting many suitors lately. It is far from the "pariah" that the Biden Administration thought it was ...
PHOENIX, Arizona: Some 1,800 Southwest Airlines flights were canceled nationwide from Saturday to Sunday.Airlines officials blame the cancellations on weather, ...