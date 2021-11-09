Tue, 09 Nov 2021

Fair in Statesville

Chinese faces 60 years in prison for spying on US aviation industry

WASHINGTON D.C.: A U.S. court has found a Chinese intelligence officer guilty for attempting to steal trade secrets from American ...

MGM to sell 30-year old Mirage in Las Vegas; keeps other Strip casinos

LAS VEGAS, Nevada: MGM Resorts has announced plans to hand over the operations of its Las Vegas reosrt, the three-decade-old ...

Shortages blamed for U.S. productivity at lowest in 40 years

NEW YORK CITY, New York: The third quarter of 2021 saw U.S. labor market productivity plunge, dropping to its lowest ...

Company struggles to stock store shelves for new weight loss med

PLAINSBORO TOWNSHIP, New Jersey: A newly released weight-reduction medication, having received Federal Drug Administration approval, has proven so popular that ...

Restrictions imposed by China forces Yahoo to leave country

SUNNYVALE, California: Yahoo has closed access to its services in China, becoming the latest American tech company to leave the ...

Records shattered on Wall Street as stocks go into complete melt up

NEW YORK, New York - Strong jobs growth saw Wall Street's main indices forge ahead on Friday, to new record ...

US orders agencies to act to prevent hacking within two weeks

WASHINGTON D.C.: After multiple breaches of government networks, the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has issued a directive ...

Covid vaccinations begin for children in United States aged 5 to 11

WASHINGTON D.C.: Schoolchildren aged 5 to 11 years old in the U.S. started receiving their first COVID-19 vaccinations on Wednesday, ...

Texas radio host jailed for life after stealing money from elderly

HOUSTON, Texas: Texas radio host William Neil "Doc" Gallagher has been sentenced to three life prison terms for running a ...

Supply shortages, few workers cutting output in US manufacturing

WASHINGTON D.C.: U.S. manufacturing output slowed in October, with all industries reporting delays to shortages of raw materials and stretched ...

