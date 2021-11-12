Fri, 12 Nov 2021

Tug of war on Wall Street, tech stocks gain, industrials lags

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were mixed on Thursday with the Nasdaq Composite and Standard and Poor's 500 ...

After Covid, New York businesses reinventing selves as tourism returns

NEW YORK CITY, New York: As New York City prepares to welcome tourists, with the ban on overseas visitors lifted ...

Wall Street weakens on three-decade high in CPI advance

NEW YORK, New York - A sudden jump in the Consumer Price Index in the United States has undermined U.S. ...

With eye on competition, bill proposes limiting big tech mergers

WASHINGTON D.C.: Bipartisan legislation has been introduced by two U.S. senators seeking to prevent tech giants from purchasing other large ...

October new job listings at 531,000, unemployment at 4.6%

WASHINGTON D.C.: Recruitment increased during October, in line with the addition of 531,000 jobs by companies in the United States, ...

U.S. stock markets in retreat, Nasdaq closes down 96 points

NEW YORK, New York - Buyers finally took a rest on Wall Street on Tuesday allowing sellers to step in ...

North Carolina trash can travelled 3,600 miles to Ireland beach

MULRANNY BEACH, County Mayo, Ireland: A four foot high trash barrel has traveled 3,600 miles from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina ...

After sub strikes undersea mountain, US sub officers lose commands

WASHINGTON D.C.: US officials have told Reuters that the commanders of an American nuclear-powered submarine that struck an underwater sea ...

Planes packed as international tourists return to US

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Travelers set to travel internationally next week can expect busier airports and border crossings, as ...

Chinese faces 60 years in prison for spying on US aviation industry

WASHINGTON D.C.: A U.S. court has found a Chinese intelligence officer guilty for attempting to steal trade secrets from American ...

At Eternity's Gate