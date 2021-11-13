Sat, 13 Nov 2021

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Carolina Daily.

More Information
46
Fair in Statesville

US Business

Section
U.S. stocks make positive gains, sidelining inflation fears

NEW YORK, New York - Inflation fears were put aside by investors on Wall Street Friday, as major indices racked ...

Apple-1 computer, first model from 1976, sells for $400,000

MONROVIA, California: A 40 year-old Apple computer originally developed by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak, who co-founded Apple Computer, has ...

Japanese stocks in demand, key Nikkei 225 index jumps 1.13 percent

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were higher on Friday despite the headline inflation number in the United States ...

American, Southwest Air disrupted by power outage at Phoenix Airport

PHOENIX, Arizona: Federal officials said a power outage at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, which delayed American Airlines and Southwest ...

After 119 years, General Electric splitting into 3 companies

BOSTON, Massachusetts: In what could signal the end of an era, famed American manufacturer General Electric, after struggling under its ...

Tug of war on Wall Street, tech stocks gain, industrials lags

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were mixed on Thursday with the Nasdaq Composite and Standard and Poor's 500 ...

US

Section
Apple-1 computer, first model from 1976, sells for $400,000

MONROVIA, California: A 40 year-old Apple computer originally developed by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak, who co-founded Apple Computer, has ...

Approval ratings for Biden, Harris sink; Democrats worried about 2022

MCLEAN, Virginia: A survey conducted by USA Today/Suffolk University showed President Joe Biden's job approval rating fell to a new ...

California Bay Area continues as most expensive zip code in USA

SAN FRANCISCO, California: California's Bay Area was the most expensive postal zip code in the USA for the fifth year ...

American, Southwest Air disrupted by power outage at Phoenix Airport

PHOENIX, Arizona: Federal officials said a power outage at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, which delayed American Airlines and Southwest ...

North Carolina trash can travelled 3,600 miles to Ireland beach

MULRANNY BEACH, County Mayo, Ireland: A four foot high trash barrel has traveled 3,600 miles from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina ...

With eye on competition, bill proposes limiting big tech mergers

WASHINGTON D.C.: Bipartisan legislation has been introduced by two U.S. senators seeking to prevent tech giants from purchasing other large ...

Movie Review

Almost Famous (4K UHD)