Fair in Statesville

Lyft, Uber profits soar after cost increases borne by passengers

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Profits reported by U.S.-based ride sharing companies Lyft and Uber have soared, even as both ...

Walmart driverless trucks delivering groceries since summer

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas: Walmart has announced that it has begun using fully driverless trucks from Silicon Valley start-up Gatik to deliver ...

U.S. stocks make positive gains, sidelining inflation fears

NEW YORK, New York - Inflation fears were put aside by investors on Wall Street Friday, as major indices racked ...

Apple-1 computer, first model from 1976, sells for $400,000

MONROVIA, California: A 40 year-old Apple computer originally developed by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak, who co-founded Apple Computer, has ...

Japanese stocks in demand, key Nikkei 225 index jumps 1.13 percent

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were higher on Friday despite the headline inflation number in the United States ...

American, Southwest Air disrupted by power outage at Phoenix Airport

PHOENIX, Arizona: Federal officials said a power outage at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, which delayed American Airlines and Southwest ...

Mexico anti-money laundering official resigns after cash discovered

MEXICO CITY, Mexico: A scandal involving his wedding in Guatemala has forced Santiago Nieto, the chief of Mexico's Financial Intelligence ...

Approval ratings for Biden, Harris sink; Democrats worried about 2022

MCLEAN, Virginia: A survey conducted by USA Today/Suffolk University showed President Joe Biden's job approval rating fell to a new ...

California Bay Area continues as most expensive zip code in USA

SAN FRANCISCO, California: California's Bay Area was the most expensive postal zip code in the USA for the fifth year ...

