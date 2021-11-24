Get a daily dose of North Carolina Daily news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Carolina Daily.More Information
WASHINGTON, D.C.: On November 19, 2.24 million airport passengers were screened by the U.S. Transportation Security Administration, representing the highest ...
NEW YORK, New York - Technology stocks were sold off on Tuesday, while the industrial sector rallied. Tech stocks are ...
NEW YORK CITY, New York: Christmas shopping for popular tech gadgets could prove difficult this year, as the chip shortage ...
SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks were mostly higher in Asia on Tuesday, despite the sudden and aggressive fall in U.S. ...
CUPERTINO, California: Apple is hoping to begin selling its electric car in 2025, which will be a fully self-driving vehicle, ...
DETROIT, Michigan: In a bid to address the worldwide shortage of semiconductor chips, Ford Motor Company is looking to purchase ...
WASHINGTON, D.C.: On November 19, 2.24 million airport passengers were screened by the U.S. Transportation Security Administration, representing the highest ...
OTTAWA, Canada: Canada will bar all professional athletes not vaccinated against Covid-19, according to the country's health minister. Though Canada ...
SACRAMENTO, California: California is expected to register a $31 billion tax surplus this year, which could trigger refunds to state ...
NEW YORK CITY, New York: New York Mayor Bill de Blasio has confirmed that crowds of revelers will be allowed ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: President Joe Biden temporarily transferred power to Vice President Kamala Harris while undergoing a routine colonoscopy for 85 ...
MESA, Arizona: A text message sent to a wrong number in 2016 has led to years of friendship between Jamal ...