Wed, 15 Dec 2021

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Carolina Daily.

More Information
38
Fair in Statesville

US Business

Section
Conference Board report says US wages to continue rising

NEW YORK CITY, New York: According to a November survey involving compensation of workers, conducted by the Conference Board, a ...

U.S. stock markets weaken on strong PPI, Covid

NEW YORK, New York - A rocketing Producer Price Index and continuing concerns about the Om icroin variant kept buyers ...

Finland to pay $11 billion to purchase 64 F-35A US jet fighters

HELSINKI: In an $11.3 billion agreement, representing Finland's largest-ever purchase, the government said it has agreed to purchase 64 US ...

Ford says it will deliver 200,000 electric Mustang Mach-E's in 2023

DETROIT, Michigan: Ford Motor Company will increase its production of the Mustang Mach-E, its first mainstream electric vehicle, in 2022, ...

Costco seeks to boost online sales with discount program

SEATTLE, Washington: To compete with online shopping platforms, while adding value to its own annual membership fee of $60, Costco ...

Stock markets in U.S. tumble after UK Omicron scare

NEW YORK, New York - Lingering fears about the Covid variant Omicron kept investors in the U.S. on their toes ...

US

Section
Conference Board report says US wages to continue rising

NEW YORK CITY, New York: According to a November survey involving compensation of workers, conducted by the Conference Board, a ...

NASA moves forward with laser communications in space

WASHINGTON D.C.: In a case of real life imitating reel life, lasers in space might well speed communications between Earth ...

US OKs use of eye drops to replace reading glasses

WASHINGTON D.C.: Reading glasses are now available in liquid form, as a new eye drop, developed by Vuity and approved ...

Ford says it will deliver 200,000 electric Mustang Mach-E's in 2023

DETROIT, Michigan: Ford Motor Company will increase its production of the Mustang Mach-E, its first mainstream electric vehicle, in 2022, ...

Cambodia up in arms over U.S. embargo

WASHINGTON D.C.: Citing deepening Chinese military influence, corruption and human rights abuses by the government and armed forces, the U.S. ...

Corrupt US drugs agent gets long prison sentence for accepting bribes

TAMPA, Florida: Jos Irizarry, a once-highly recognized U.S. narcotics agent, has been sentenced to more than 12 years in federal ...

Movie Review

The BFG