Sat, 18 Dec 2021

U.S. industrial stocks plummet, U.S. dollar rebounds sharply

NEW YORK, New York - Industrial stocks in the U.S. took center-stage with major falls on Friday, a day after ...

Consumers fear California will cut home solar payments

SACRAMENTO, California: California regulators have proposed major changes to the state's booming residential solar industry, including reducing discounts for homeowners ...

Producer price index details rising US inflation

WASHINGTON D.C.: A key inflation gauge, the producer price index, highlighted how U.S. prices continued to climb in November, caused ...

Nasdaq Composite loses nearly 2.50% as tech stocks get hit

NEW YORK, New York - Growth stocks were penalized in a sell-off Thursday, particularly in the technology sector. "You're seeing ...

US begins $1 trillion program to build electric charging stations

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Biden administration has launched a federal initiative to build 500,000 charging stations for electric vehicles (EV) across ...

With $3.5 billion in sales, Spam sets record for 7th year

AUSTIN, Minnesota: Despite challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, sales of Spam, the luncheon meat brand, have hit a record ...

US reports over 1 million migrants detained at Mexico border

WASHINGTON D.C.: Authorities in the United States have confirmed that 1.7 million migrants on the American-Mexican border were detained during ...

US begins $1 trillion program to build electric charging stations

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Biden administration has launched a federal initiative to build 500,000 charging stations for electric vehicles (EV) across ...

Region can't afford another war: U.S. Ambassador-designate to Pakistan

WASHINGTON: U.S. Ambassador-designate to Pakistan Donald Blome said in a briefing to a Senate Committee in Washington that ties between ...

White House: authoritarians use migrants as weapons, cause chaos

WASHINGTON D.C.: As increased instability and climate change drive more people from their homes, the White House has voiced concern ...

Businesses warn of shortages in California due to animal welfare law

LOS ANGELES, California: A coalition of California restaurants and grocery stores has filed a lawsuit to block a new farm ...

