Mon, 20 Dec 2021

White House announces program to recruit truck drivers

WASHINGTON D.C.: To recruit new truck drivers amidst the massive supply chain crisis and vaccine mandate backlash, U.S. President Joe ...

9,000 Starbucks cafes in U.S. yet to follow Buffalo cafe unionization

The iconic American coffee chain, Starbucks, employs hundreds of thousands of people in nearly 9,000 cafes nationwide in the United ...

For fifth day, Apple stock reaches new high

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Apple shares again hit new highs this week, extending a record run for a fifth ...

U.S. industrial stocks plummet, U.S. dollar rebounds sharply

NEW YORK, New York - Industrial stocks in the U.S. took center-stage with major falls on Friday, a day after ...

Consumers fear California will cut home solar payments

SACRAMENTO, California: California regulators have proposed major changes to the state's booming residential solar industry, including reducing discounts for homeowners ...

Producer price index details rising US inflation

WASHINGTON D.C.: A key inflation gauge, the producer price index, highlighted how U.S. prices continued to climb in November, caused ...

Countries to see big jump in coal to generate electricity in 2022

WASHINGTON D.C.: Coal production is projected to set new records in 2022, with demand remaining high for the next few ...

United States Navy destroys drone ship in test of laser weapon

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Navy has successfully test fired a laser weapon and destroyed a floating target in the Gulf ...

2,500 flights in USA delayed by strong winds at Denver Airport

DENVER, Colorado: Wind gusts of over 80 miles per hour swept through Denver on December 15, causing 2,500 flights to ...

US reports over 1 million migrants detained at Mexico border

WASHINGTON D.C.: Authorities in the United States have confirmed that 1.7 million migrants on the American-Mexican border were detained during ...

