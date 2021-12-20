Get a daily dose of North Carolina Daily news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
WASHINGTON D.C.: To recruit new truck drivers amidst the massive supply chain crisis and vaccine mandate backlash, U.S. President Joe ...
The iconic American coffee chain, Starbucks, employs hundreds of thousands of people in nearly 9,000 cafes nationwide in the United ...
NEW YORK CITY, New York: Apple shares again hit new highs this week, extending a record run for a fifth ...
NEW YORK, New York - Industrial stocks in the U.S. took center-stage with major falls on Friday, a day after ...
SACRAMENTO, California: California regulators have proposed major changes to the state's booming residential solar industry, including reducing discounts for homeowners ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: A key inflation gauge, the producer price index, highlighted how U.S. prices continued to climb in November, caused ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: Coal production is projected to set new records in 2022, with demand remaining high for the next few ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Navy has successfully test fired a laser weapon and destroyed a floating target in the Gulf ...
DENVER, Colorado: Wind gusts of over 80 miles per hour swept through Denver on December 15, causing 2,500 flights to ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: Authorities in the United States have confirmed that 1.7 million migrants on the American-Mexican border were detained during ...