Mon, 10 Jan 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Carolina Daily.

More Information
42
Cloudy in Statesville

US Business

Section
Walmart seeks to expand home deliveries to 30 million US homes

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas: Walmart has said that by the end of 2021 its InHome delivery service will expand from six to ...

Non-meat chicken debuts at Kentucky Fried Chicken in USA

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky: Kentucky Fried Chicken, the first fast food chain to offer vegetarian "Beyond Fried Chicken" on its menu in ...

Record year as HBO Max, HBO reach 73.8 million subscribers in 2021

NEW YORK CITY, New York: At the end of 2021, HBO Max and HBO reported a combined 73.8 million subscribers ...

U.S. reports 4.5 million quit jobs in November

WASHINGTON D.C.: In November, the demand for workers and the number of job vacancies in the U.S. remained historically high, ...

Toyota to be crowned top automaker in USA

PLANO, Texas: Toyota is about to become the leading automaker in the U.S. for the first time, based upon the ...

Mixed unemployment report sees Wall Street dip Friday

NEW YORK, New York - Although job numbers grew less than expected in December, the U.S. unemployment rate is currently ...

US

Section
Walmart seeks to expand home deliveries to 30 million US homes

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas: Walmart has said that by the end of 2021 its InHome delivery service will expand from six to ...

Prison sentences for father, son from Japan in $1.5 billion fraud

LAS VEGAS, Nevada: Two former investment executives from Japan, Junzo Suzuki and his son, Paul Suzuki, have pleaded guilty in ...

US arrests fifth Colombian suspect in assassination of Haiti president

WASHINGTON D.C.: U.S. authorities have charged a former Colombian military officer, Mario Palacios, with conspiracy to commit murder or kidnapping ...

U.S. reports 4.5 million quit jobs in November

WASHINGTON D.C.: In November, the demand for workers and the number of job vacancies in the U.S. remained historically high, ...

Toyota to be crowned top automaker in USA

PLANO, Texas: Toyota is about to become the leading automaker in the U.S. for the first time, based upon the ...

US used cars jump 39% in price to $29,000

OMAHA, Nebraska: Earlier in 2021, a woman on a tight budget of some $7,500 visited Jeff Schrier's used car lot ...

Movie Review

Lorenzo's Oil