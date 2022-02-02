Wed, 02 Feb 2022

US natural gas prices jump 75% in single day rise

NEW YORK CITY, New York: U.S. natural gas future prices surged 72 percent on January 27 amidst forecasts for colder ...

U.S., global stocks surge, Dow Jones gain 406 points

NEW YORK, New York - Sharemarkets in the United States and around the world came to life on Monday, racking ...

Renault Nissan Mitsubishi Alliance to manufacture 35 electric models

PARIS, France: The Renault Nissan Mitsubishi Alliance has announced plans to introduce 35 electric vehicle (EV) models by 2030, at ...

US sales of new homes jumps to highest level in 10 months

CHICAGO, Illinois: In December, sales of new single family homes rose to their highest level in 10 months, with the ...

Fed moving towards March interest rate hike to slow inflation

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Federal Reserve Bank is intensifying its efforts to fight the ongoing surge in inflation in the U.S.This ...

Musk predicts 50% growth in Tesla sales in 2022

PALO ALTO, California: Tesla CEO Elon Musk has predicted that the electric carmaker, which reported a record $5.5 billion in ...

US nurses charged with earning $1.5M by selling fake vaccine cards

AMITYVILLE, New York: Two nurses on Long Island have been charged with selling fake COVID-19 vaccination cards and collecting more ...

US reports $770 million stolen from public in 2021 thru social media

WASHINGTON D.C.: A report from the Federal Trade Commission published this week called social media a "gold mine for scammers." ...

Lottery worth $421M won with single ticket from California

LOS ANGELES, California: A single ticket holder in California won the U.S. Mega Millions' $421 million jackpot on January 28. ...

US warns of end of Nord Stream 2 pipeline if Russia invades Ukraine

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. has threatened to stop the opening of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Western Europe ...

