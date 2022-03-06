Sun, 06 Mar 2022

Fair in Statesville

US Business

As it exits Russia, Exxon orders U.S. employees out

IRVING, Texas: As a result of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, Exxon Mobil has announced that it would exit Russian oil ...

Wall St. relieved as Nordstrom expects higher profits, revenues

SEATTLE, Washington: Nordstrom Inc. has announced that its full-year revenues and profits would be above earlier estimates, highlighting the strong ...

Global stock markets fall sharply, Wall Street not so much

NEW YORK, New York - European and British stock markets shattered on Friday, while U.S. stocks fell sharply but began ...

Fears voiced that Ukraine conflict could disrupt manufacturing

WASHINGTON D.C.: In February, U.S. manufacturing activity picked up more than predicted, as the number of COVID-19 infections declined throughout ...

Technology stocks hit on Wall Street, UK and European shares sink

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks continued to plummet in Europe and the UK Thursday, but the selling was less ...

Spiking oil prices could pressure U.S. producers to ramp up production

In recent years, New Mexico has tried to move away from its historical role as an oil and gas hub, ...

US

Concealed carry handgun bill approved by Georgia Senate

ATLANTA, Georgia: The Georgia Senate has passed an election year bill along a strict party line that would remove the ...

In message to China, US delegation brings message of support to Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan: A delegation of former senior U.S. defense and security officials have arrived in Taipei.However, the visit was denounced ...

Target to raise starting pay for workers to $24 per hour

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota: Minneapolis-based retailer Target announced that it is raising its starting wage for workers to $24 per hour for ...

Ingenuity helicopter flies 20th flight on Mars, sets record

HOUSTON, Texas: NASA's Mars helicopter, Ingenuity, weighing 4-pounds, landed in Mars' Jezero Crater along with NASA's life-hunting, sample-caching Perseverance rover ...

