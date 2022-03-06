Get a daily dose of North Carolina Daily news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
IRVING, Texas: As a result of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, Exxon Mobil has announced that it would exit Russian oil ...
SEATTLE, Washington: Nordstrom Inc. has announced that its full-year revenues and profits would be above earlier estimates, highlighting the strong ...
NEW YORK, New York - European and British stock markets shattered on Friday, while U.S. stocks fell sharply but began ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: In February, U.S. manufacturing activity picked up more than predicted, as the number of COVID-19 infections declined throughout ...
NEW YORK, New York - Stocks continued to plummet in Europe and the UK Thursday, but the selling was less ...
In recent years, New Mexico has tried to move away from its historical role as an oil and gas hub, ...
ATLANTA, Georgia: The Georgia Senate has passed an election year bill along a strict party line that would remove the ...
TAIPEI, Taiwan: A delegation of former senior U.S. defense and security officials have arrived in Taipei.However, the visit was denounced ...
MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota: Minneapolis-based retailer Target announced that it is raising its starting wage for workers to $24 per hour for ...
HOUSTON, Texas: NASA's Mars helicopter, Ingenuity, weighing 4-pounds, landed in Mars' Jezero Crater along with NASA's life-hunting, sample-caching Perseverance rover ...