Thu, 10 Mar 2022

Wall Street in dramatic burst higher, Nasdaq regains 460 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks roared back to life on Wednesday on speculation a diplomatic breakthrough in the ...

U.S. stocks retreat on Russian oil ban

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks took another beating on Tuesday, but exhaustion saw losses contained. The trigger for ...

REI store in NYC is first in nation to vote to unionize

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Workers at the New York City branch of REI, an outdoor clothing and equipment seller, ...

US recalls GM SUVs due to lights ruled too bright

WASHINGTON D.C.: General Motors has lost an attempt to prevent the recall of 727,000 small SUVs in the U.S. due ...

Amazon says it will close its 68 US bookstores

SEATTLE, Washington: Amazon.com has announced that it plans to close all 68 of its brick-and-mortar bookstores, pop-ups and shops carrying ...

Remote working to end in April for US Google employees

SAN FRANCISCO, California: Google said it will end the Covid work-from-home option in the Bay Area and several other U.S. ...

Californian mailman being investigated for killing hostile turkey

SACRAMENTO, California: A Sacramento, California mailman has been accused of beating a wild turkey to death, the Sacramento Bee reports, ...

Seven dead when tornado strikes Iowa, homes destroyed in storm

DES MOINES, Iowa: Seven people died on March 5 after a tornado struck central Iowa.Officials said the storm also damaged ...

US F-35C stealth fighter jet raised from sea after botched landing

SOUTH CHINA SEA: The U.S. Navy has retrieved an F-35C stealth fighter jet that sank in the South China Sea ...

