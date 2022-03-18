Fri, 18 Mar 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Carolina Daily.

More Information
54
Mostly Cloudy in Statesville

US Business

Section
Tech stocks lead Wall Street rally, Nasdaq climbs 178 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks closed solidly higher on Thursday with all the major indices increasing by more ...

Music CD, vinyl records see 2021 rise in sales

LOS ANGELES, California: According to the Recording Industry Association of America's (RIAA) annual sales report, in 2021 revenues from CDs ...

Costco to end COVID shopping hours for seniors, healthcare workers

SEATTLE, Washington: Costco will soon drop its special shopping hours for seniors, which began more than two years ago amidst ...

Huge rally on Wall Street, Nasdaq Composite gains nearly four percent

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks zoomed higher Wednesday as the U.S. dollar dived following the first increase in ...

Rising fuel costs force Uber to increase charges

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Uber, the ride-sharing service, has announced that it is putting in place a fuel surcharge ...

U.S. stocks surge as oil falls below $100 barrel, Nasdaq up nearly 3%

NEW YORK, New York, - U.S. stocks rose sharply Tuesday as brent crude oil fell below $100 a barrel, and ...

US

Section
Saudi Arabia weighs acceptance of Chinese yuan for oil sales

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabian and Chinese officials are discussing pricing some of the Gulf nation's oil sales in yuan, ...

Poll reports majority unsure of Biden's actions during Ukraine war

NEW YORK CITY, New York: A CBS News/YouGov poll has reported that 52 percent of the 2,088 Americans surveyed believe ...

Music CD, vinyl records see 2021 rise in sales

LOS ANGELES, California: According to the Recording Industry Association of America's (RIAA) annual sales report, in 2021 revenues from CDs ...

Costco to end COVID shopping hours for seniors, healthcare workers

SEATTLE, Washington: Costco will soon drop its special shopping hours for seniors, which began more than two years ago amidst ...

Spearline takes over TestRTC: Intends to double workforce

DUBLIN, Ireland - As part of its global expansion plans, Irish telecoms company Spearline said it would nearly double its ...

Nicaragua expels Vatican ambassador, causing outcry

VATICAN CITY: The Vatican has protested the expulsion of its ambassador to Nicaragua, stressing that the unilateral action was unjustified.Ambassador ...

Movie Review

The Irishman
Irishman