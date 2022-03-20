Sun, 20 Mar 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Carolina Daily.

More Information
47
Fair in Statesville

US Business

Section
US retail sales slow due to high gas prices

WASHINGTON D.C.: In February, U.S. retail sales growth slowed after surging in January, as consumers spend less due to rising ...

EU approves Amazon purchase of MGM studio, film library

BRUSSELS, Belgium: European regulators have approved Amazon's purchase of Hollywood studio MGM, stressing that no concerns about competition are being ...

Technology stocks lead Wall Street higher, Nasdaq gains more than 2%

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks cruised higher on Friday after oil prices steadied. Brent crude had hit a ...

As China locks down, Amazon, Walmart to see slow down in deliveries

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Amazon and Walmart customers are likely to face delays in receiving orders due to COVID-19 ...

Tech stocks lead Wall Street rally, Nasdaq climbs 178 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks closed solidly higher on Thursday with all the major indices increasing by more ...

Music CD, vinyl records see 2021 rise in sales

LOS ANGELES, California: According to the Recording Industry Association of America's (RIAA) annual sales report, in 2021 revenues from CDs ...

US

Section
Netflix weighs ending sharing of passwords

LOS GATOS, California: In a blog post on 16th March, entitled, "Paying to Share Netflix Outside Your Household," Netflix decided ...

Staffing issues, fuel prices cause Southwest, United to cancel flights

DALLAS, Texas: Southwest Airlines and United Airlines have announced a new series of reductions to their spring flight schedules, caused ...

At International Space Station, US astronaut sets record 340 days

HOUSTON, Texas: Having lived more than 340 days in space after his 9th April, 2021 launch, NASA astronaut Mark Vande ...

Top UK court denies Julian Assange right to fight U.S. extradition

LONDON, England: The UK's top court has rejected a request by WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to appeal a decision to ...

49 of 50 Republican US Senators come out against Iran deal

WASHINGTON D.C.: Forty-nine of 50 Republican U.S. senators say they will not back a new nuclear deal between Iran and ...

Astra Space successfully launches satellites for first time

ALAMEDA, California: California-based Astra Space, Inc. has successfully launched satellites into Earth's orbit for the first time.The company's two-stage 43-foot-tall ...

Movie Review

The Flood
Flood