Yanni Gourde scored twice, including the go-ahead goal at 13:03 of the third period, as the Seattle Kraken posted four goals in the third to rally past the visiting Detroit Red Wings 4-2 Saturday night.

Adam Larsson and Jaden Schwartz also scored for Seattle, which had lost 12 of its previous 14 games (2-10-2). Goaltender Philipp Grubauer made 22 saves.

Joe Veleno and Taro Hirose scored in the second period for Detroit, which blew a two-goal lead in the final period to lose for the seventh time in its past eight games. Alex Nedeljkovic, who was coming off a 43-save shutout Thursday in Vancouver, stopped 38 of 41 shots.

Larsson sparked the Kraken comeback, finally solving Nedeljkovic at 7:10 of the third. The defenseman charged down the left wing and flipped the puck just between the goalie and the near post.

Schwartz tied it at 9:54, taking a long lead pass from Vince Dunn at the Detroit blue line, fending off defenseman Troy Stecher on his way to the net and lifting a backhander just inside the right post.

Gourde gave the Kraken the lead as his shot from the top of the left faceoff circle deflected off the heel of the skate of Detroit rookie defenseman Moritz Seider and under Nedeljkovic.

Gourde added an empty-net goal with 18.7 seconds remaining to clinch the victory.

The Red Wings opened the scoring just after killing off a Seattle two-man advantage in the second period. Dylan Larkin jumped out of the penalty box and pounced on a loose puck just inside the Kraken blue line. He skated down the right wing before sending a cross-ice pass to Veleno for a one-timer into the open side of the net.

The Red Wings made it 2-0 less than three minutes later on a power play of their own.

Lucas Raymond fed Tyler Bertuzzi low on the right wing. Bertuzzi tried to fire a pass across the top of the crease, but the puck deflected off Grubauer's pads and fell in front of the net, where Hirose reached past a defenseman to poke it into the net for his first goal of the season at 16:08.

Kraken captain Mark Giordano sat out his second consecutive game. The veteran defenseman is expected to be moved to a contender before Monday's NHL trade deadline.

