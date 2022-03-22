Tue, 22 Mar 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Carolina Daily.

More Information
57
Fair in Statesville

US Business

Section
Wall Street slumps as Federal Reserve warns of higher interest rates

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks in the United States fell sharply on Monday following a warning from the head ...

Broken economy, little hope forcing Cubans to flee

HAVANA, Cuba: A surge in migration from Cuba has meant that Bray Perez, a 19-year-old university student, is rapidly losing ...

FedEx falls 3.5% on unexpectedly low quarterly profits

NEW YORK CITY, New York: U.S. delivery firm FedEx Corp posted lower-than-expected quarterly earnings last week, due to ongoing labor ...

Airbus-Delta ZEROe hydrogen aircraft to enter service in 2035

ATLANTA, Georgia: In a statement this week, U.S. carrier Delta Air Lines and aircraft manufacturer Airbus said they will jointly ...

US retail sales slow due to high gas prices

WASHINGTON D.C.: In February, U.S. retail sales growth slowed after surging in January, as consumers spend less due to rising ...

EU approves Amazon purchase of MGM studio, film library

BRUSSELS, Belgium: European regulators have approved Amazon's purchase of Hollywood studio MGM, stressing that no concerns about competition are being ...

US

Section
Broken economy, little hope forcing Cubans to flee

HAVANA, Cuba: A surge in migration from Cuba has meant that Bray Perez, a 19-year-old university student, is rapidly losing ...

Success of Ukraine resistance causes Europe to seek US arms

WASHINGTON D.C.: As the Russian invasion of Ukraine increased demand for U.S. weaponry, European governments have approached the U.S. government ...

Netflix weighs ending sharing of passwords

LOS GATOS, California: In a blog post on 16th March, entitled, "Paying to Share Netflix Outside Your Household," Netflix decided ...

Staffing issues, fuel prices cause Southwest, United to cancel flights

DALLAS, Texas: Southwest Airlines and United Airlines have announced a new series of reductions to their spring flight schedules, caused ...

At International Space Station, US astronaut sets record 340 days

HOUSTON, Texas: Having lived more than 340 days in space after his 9th April, 2021 launch, NASA astronaut Mark Vande ...

Top UK court denies Julian Assange right to fight U.S. extradition

LONDON, England: The UK's top court has rejected a request by WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to appeal a decision to ...

Movie Review

Children of the Corn (4K UHD)