Wed, 23 Mar 2022

Fair in Statesville

US Business

U.S. stocks rebound as global clamor for stocks grows

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks bounced higher on Tuesday, adding to global demand for stocks that began earlier ...

Apple employee charged in $10 million theft, faces jail sentence

SAN JOSE, California: A former Apple employee, Dhirendra Prasad, has been charged by U.S. prosecutors with defrauding the iPhone maker ...

Even as oil prices soar, US travel demand remains strong

NEW YORK CITY, New York: As COVID-19 restrictions ease and travelers appear to be ignoring higher costs of plane tickets ...

Wall Street slumps as Federal Reserve warns of higher interest rates

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks in the United States fell sharply on Monday following a warning from the head ...

Broken economy, little hope forcing Cubans to flee

HAVANA, Cuba: A surge in migration from Cuba has meant that Bray Perez, a 19-year-old university student, is rapidly losing ...

FedEx falls 3.5% on unexpectedly low quarterly profits

NEW YORK CITY, New York: U.S. delivery firm FedEx Corp posted lower-than-expected quarterly earnings last week, due to ongoing labor ...

US

Blinken remembers Rohingya genocide at Holocaust Memorial Museum

WASHINGTON D.C., USA - In an announcement made at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, Antony Blinken claims that evidence shows ...

Russian army unprepared for combat, says ex-CIA director

WASHINGTON D.C.: In an interview with CNN, retired Gen. David Petraeus, former U.S. CIA director, said it is "not entirely" ...

Success of Ukraine resistance causes Europe to seek US arms

WASHINGTON D.C.: As the Russian invasion of Ukraine increased demand for U.S. weaponry, European governments have approached the U.S. government ...

Movie Review

The Red Turtle (La tortue rouge)
Red Turtle