Fri, 25 Mar 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Carolina Daily.

More Information
50
Fair in Statesville

US Business

Section
Nasdaq Composite jumps 269 points as U.S. stock markets rebound

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rebounded Thursday despite a firmer oil price, and a continuing slide in Treasuries.Buyers ...

Stock markets in U.S. turn down as oil spikes above $120 a barrel

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks tanked on Wednesday as there appeared to be no end in sight for ...

Ford to slow production in Europe due to chip shortage, Ukraine war

DETROIT, Michigan: U.S. automaker Ford Motor Company has reported that its vehicle production and orders in Europe have been slowed ...

U.S. stocks rebound as global clamor for stocks grows

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks bounced higher on Tuesday, adding to global demand for stocks that began earlier ...

Apple employee charged in $10 million theft, faces jail sentence

SAN JOSE, California: A former Apple employee, Dhirendra Prasad, has been charged by U.S. prosecutors with defrauding the iPhone maker ...

Even as oil prices soar, US travel demand remains strong

NEW YORK CITY, New York: As COVID-19 restrictions ease and travelers appear to be ignoring higher costs of plane tickets ...

US

Section
China converts artificial islands into military bases, says US

SPRATLY ISLANDS, South China Sea: A leading U.S. military commander has said that China has fully militarized at least three ...

U.S. Navy travels thru Taiwan Strait; 'provocation' says China

BEIJING, China: The Chinese military spokesman has said that the U.S. destroyer Ralph Johnson's traveling through the Taiwan Strait on ...

Blinken remembers Rohingya genocide at Holocaust Memorial Museum

WASHINGTON D.C., USA - In an announcement made at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, Antony Blinken claims that evidence shows ...

Russian army unprepared for combat, says ex-CIA director

WASHINGTON D.C.: In an interview with CNN, retired Gen. David Petraeus, former U.S. CIA director, said it is "not entirely" ...

Apple employee charged in $10 million theft, faces jail sentence

SAN JOSE, California: A former Apple employee, Dhirendra Prasad, has been charged by U.S. prosecutors with defrauding the iPhone maker ...

Even as oil prices soar, US travel demand remains strong

NEW YORK CITY, New York: As COVID-19 restrictions ease and travelers appear to be ignoring higher costs of plane tickets ...

Movie Review

The Night
Night