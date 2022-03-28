Mon, 28 Mar 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Carolina Daily.

More Information
35
Fair in Salisbury

US Business

Section
US Post Office doubles order for electric vehicles to 10,000

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Postal Service announced that it has ordered more than 10,000 new electric delivery trucks, doubling the ...

Inflation causes $20 monthly increase in Starlink satellite internet

LOS ANGELES, California: SpaceX has announced that it is increasing the price of its Starlink internet service for both the ...

Wall Street finishes mixed after U.S. Treasury yields soar

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks ended mixed on Friday after oil prices rose and U.S. Treasury yields soared.With ...

Highest US gasoline price is $6 per gallon in California

LOS ANGELES, California: Los Angeles has become the first major city in the U.S. to reach an average price of ...

Nasdaq Composite jumps 269 points as U.S. stock markets rebound

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rebounded Thursday despite a firmer oil price, and a continuing slide in Treasuries.Buyers ...

Stock markets in U.S. turn down as oil spikes above $120 a barrel

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks tanked on Wednesday as there appeared to be no end in sight for ...

US

Section
CEOs of US airlines seek end of mask requirements on planes

WASHINGTON D.C.: In an open letter delivered to the White House last week, the CEOs of major U.S. airlines urged ...

US Post Office doubles order for electric vehicles to 10,000

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Postal Service announced that it has ordered more than 10,000 new electric delivery trucks, doubling the ...

Aurora, Toyota testing self-driving auto fleet in Texas

DALLAS, Texas: Japan's Toyota Motor Company and Aurora Innovation, an American developer of automated driving systems, have begun testing an ...

Inflation causes $20 monthly increase in Starlink satellite internet

LOS ANGELES, California: SpaceX has announced that it is increasing the price of its Starlink internet service for both the ...

California mountain lion captured in building, later released

IRVINE, California: A 113-pound mountain lion shocked customers at an Irvine, California hair salon after running past the shop and ...

US St. Jude's hospital treating Ukrainian children with cancer

MEMPHIS, Tennesse: Since Russia invaded Ukraine one month ago, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital has helped hundreds of Ukrainian children ...

Movie Review

Misery
Misery [DVD]