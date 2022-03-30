Wed, 30 Mar 2022

U.S. stocks in sharp rally on oil price dive and Russia-Ukraine talks

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - U.S. stock markets extended gains on Tuesday as hopes appeared of a breakthrough in the Russian-Ukrainian ...

Volatile day on Wall Street but stocks eke out gains

NEW YORK, New York - It was a volatile day for stocks on Wall Street, Monday. A near-collapse in the ...

450 companies leave Russia after Ukraine invasion

NEW HAVEN, Connecticut: According to a report released on Frixxx by the Yale School of Management, since Moscow began its ...

Apple, Google, Microsoft targeted by new EU regulations

PARIS, France: European Union countries and their lawmakers approved an agreement this week to enforce landmark rules to curb the ...

US Post Office doubles order for electric vehicles to 10,000

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Postal Service announced that it has ordered more than 10,000 new electric delivery trucks, doubling the ...

Inflation causes $20 monthly increase in Starlink satellite internet

LOS ANGELES, California: SpaceX has announced that it is increasing the price of its Starlink internet service for both the ...

Before November elections, inflation pulling down Biden's popularity

WASHINGTON D.C.: In a new NBC News poll, 70 percent of Americans expressed a lack of confidence in the ability ...

Fast-moving wildfire forces mass evacuation in Colorado

BOULDER, Colorado: Colorado authorities have issued an evacuation order for 19,400 people due to a fast-moving wildfire near the college ...

Grizzly bear kills 40 year-old hiker in Montana attack

MILE CREEK, Montana: A Montana hiker reported missing earlier this week was found dead following a suspected attack by a ...

Migration from Mexico, Central America to U.S. to surge: Red Cross

MEXICO CITY, Mexico: The International Committee of the Red Cross said that due to high levels of violence in the ...

Los Angeles loses 159,000 citizens during Covid

LOS ANGELES, California: California's largest cities---Los Angeles and San Francisco--- saw sizable declines in population during the first year of ...

