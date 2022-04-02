Sat, 02 Apr 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Carolina Daily.

More Information
65
Fair in Statesville

US Business

Section
U.S. stock markets in sharp retreat, Nasdaq loses 222 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks tumbled on Thursday as the Standard and Poor's 500 recorded its worst quarterly ...

US looks to open new American lithium mines

WASHINGTON D.C.: As the U.S. will need far more lithium to achieve its clean energy goals, the race is on ...

U.S. stocks in retreat, Nasdaq slips nearly 200 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks wobbled on Wednesday as several days of rallies drew to an end.The Nasdaq ...

Walmart begins phased out end of cigarette sales

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas: While tobacco sales remain a significant source of revenue, retail giant Walmart will no longer sell cigarettes in ...

Russian, Chinese companies listed as U.S. national security threats

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Federal Communications Commission has added Russia's AO Kaspersky Lab, China Telecom Americas and China Mobile International USA ...

U.S. stocks in sharp rally on oil price dive and Russia-Ukraine talks

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - U.S. stock markets extended gains on Tuesday as hopes appeared of a breakthrough in the Russian-Ukrainian ...

US

Section
Florida has most vacant homes in US, followed by Texas, New York

MIAMI, Florida: According to a new LendingTree study of home vacancies across the U.S., Florida has the greatest number of ...

Extradition of former Honduras president on drug charges OK'd by court

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras: The Honduran Supreme Court has approved the extradition of Juan Orlando Hernndez to the U.S., where the former ...

Second Covid booster approved in U.S. for those over 50 years old

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized a fourth dose, or second booster shot, of the Pfizer ...

Former Yale employee bought luxuries from $40 million fraud

HARTFORD, Connecticut: A former employee of the Yale School of Medicine, Jamie Petrone, 42, has pleaded guilty to fraud and ...

US looks to open new American lithium mines

WASHINGTON D.C.: As the U.S. will need far more lithium to achieve its clean energy goals, the race is on ...

Walmart begins phased out end of cigarette sales

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas: While tobacco sales remain a significant source of revenue, retail giant Walmart will no longer sell cigarettes in ...

Movie Review

Mephisto