Tue, 05 Apr 2022

Toyota again tops GM in first quarter auto sales in US

TOKYO, Japan: Toyota Motor Corporation has reported its first-quarter sales in the U.S., which again were higher than General Motors, ...

U.S. stock markets continue rally, technology shares shine

NEW YORK, New York - The U.S. dollar rose on Monday on the back of rising Treasury yields, boosting stock ...

Ikea announces 30-50% credit in buy back of used furnishings

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pennsylvania: Swedish furniture and home goods chain Ikea said it is making its trial Buy Back and Resell program ...

White House to use Defense Act to ensure EV batteries made in US

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Biden administration plans to invoke the Defense Production Act (DPA) to support the mining and processing of ...

Verizon says fraud text messages sent to customers' own numbers

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Verizon customers have reported receiving mysterious text messages from themselves.The spam messages include a link ...

US ends Covid warnings for traveling on cruise ships

WASHINGTON D.C.: After more than two years, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has dropped its warnings for ...

Long-awaited legal cannabis sale begins in New Mexico April 1

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico: Within 12 hours of the launch of retail sales of cannabis in New Mexico on April 1, ...

After criticism of Florida gay laws, Disney could lose special status

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida: Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has suggested repealing a 55-year-old state law allowing Disney to effectively ...

100 year-old US park ranger retires in California

WASHINGTON D.C.: The National Park Service announced that the nation's oldest active park ranger, Betty Reid Soskin, age 100, retired ...

'Climb with Charlie' campaign to raise 2m Euros for Irish charities

CO MAYO, Ireland - Charlie Bird, a retired RTE broadcaster, has said that the response to his charity mountain climb ...

Vermont Lt. Governor positive for Covid, earlier met with VP Harris

BENNINGTON, Vermont: Lt. Governor Molly Gray of Vermont tested positive for Covid following a meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris. ...

