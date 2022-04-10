Get a daily dose of North Carolina Daily news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
BENTONVILLE, Arkansas: Walmart, the largest retailer in the U.S., will offer truck drivers a starting wage of $95,000 to $110,000, ...
SANTA CLARA, California: Following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, U.S. chipmaker Intel said it is suspending its business operations in Russia, ...
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were mixed on Friday with industrials gaining ground, while the technology sector lagged.The ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: U.S. economic sources reports that 13 states have unemployment rates below 3 percent.According to the March unemployment report ...
NEW YORK, New York - The sun broke through on Wall Street on Thursday providing welcome relief to traders. After ...
NEW YORK CITY, New York: Some of the world's largest companies, including Amazon, Walmart and Google's parent company Alphabet, are ...
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma: Oklahoma state lawmakers have voted to criminalize abortion and approved a measure to imprison those performing the ...
ALBANY, New York: As COVID-19 cases surged 17 percent last week, and parts of the state faced some of the ...
LOS ANGELES, California: Over the past year, the cost of housing in the U.S. has surged, as low inventories and ...
NEW YORK CITY, New York: U.S. airlines delayed and canceled more than 12,000 flights on April 2 and 3, stranding ...
MOSCOW, Russia - In response to reports of a "foreign conspiracy" to overthrow the government through a no-confidence motion, Russia ...