Seeking truck drivers, Walmart paying $110,000 salary

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas: Walmart, the largest retailer in the U.S., will offer truck drivers a starting wage of $95,000 to $110,000, ...

Following other companies, Intel stops shipping chips to Russia

SANTA CLARA, California: Following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, U.S. chipmaker Intel said it is suspending its business operations in Russia, ...

Sellers take charge on Wall Street, Dow Jones gains dwindle at end

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were mixed on Friday with industrials gaining ground, while the technology sector lagged.The ...

US: Half of states have unemployment rates below pre-pandemic levels

WASHINGTON D.C.: U.S. economic sources reports that 13 states have unemployment rates below 3 percent.According to the March unemployment report ...

Stock markets in U.S. bounce modestly higher, Nasdaq up 8 points

NEW YORK, New York - The sun broke through on Wall Street on Thursday providing welcome relief to traders. After ...

Drone deliveries to begin this week in Dallas-area

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Some of the world's largest companies, including Amazon, Walmart and Google's parent company Alphabet, are ...

Oklahoma becomes first state to legislate total ban on abortion

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma: Oklahoma state lawmakers have voted to criminalize abortion and approved a measure to imprison those performing the ...

New York state asks residents of 5 counties to wear Covid masks

ALBANY, New York: As COVID-19 cases surged 17 percent last week, and parts of the state faced some of the ...

Report: home prices in some California cities tripled since 2000

LOS ANGELES, California: Over the past year, the cost of housing in the U.S. has surged, as low inventories and ...

US airlines delayed, canceled 12,000 flights due to weather, staffing

NEW YORK CITY, New York: U.S. airlines delayed and canceled more than 12,000 flights on April 2 and 3, stranding ...

U.S., allies claim PM Khan pressed to cancel Russian visit in February

MOSCOW, Russia - In response to reports of a "foreign conspiracy" to overthrow the government through a no-confidence motion, Russia ...

