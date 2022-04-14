Thu, 14 Apr 2022

After new shutdowns, only three Kmart stores remain open in U.S.

NEW YORK CITY, New York: After a new round of closures, there will soon be only three Kmart stores remaining ...

Covid lockdowns in China causing oil prices to fall

NEW YORK CITY, New York: As lockdowns in China sparked demand fears, on April 11 oil prices fell to their ...

At 4.72%, US mortgages up from 3.13% in one year

WASHINGTON D.C.: As interest rates begin to rise, mortgage rates are increasing at their fastest rate in three decades, according ...

Nasdaq loses more than two percent in major sell-off on Wall Street

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks dived while the dollar rallied on Monday as Treasury yields rose to 3-year ...

WarnerMedia, Discovery complete merger, become Warner Bros Discovery

NEW YORK CITY, New York: AT&T's WarnerMedia and credit card company Discovery announced their long-planned merger on April 8. The ...

Seeking truck drivers, Walmart paying $110,000 salary

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas: Walmart, the largest retailer in the U.S., will offer truck drivers a starting wage of $95,000 to $110,000, ...

US

Section
Snow in downtown Portland in April for first time since 1903

PORTLAND, Oregon: For the first time in nearly 120 years, downtown Portland saw a significant level of snow in mid-April.According ...

Countries cooperate to apprehend Irish drug gang living in Dubai

DUBLIN - The United States is offering a $5 million reward for information leading to the apprehension of Ireland's top ...

With Covid falling, Fauci says each American must decide on risks

WASHINGTON D.C.: Dr. Anthony Fauci said it is now up to Americans to make their own medical risk assessments, appearing ...

Power failure leaves 1.5 million without electricity in Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico: Puerto Rico saw its biggest blackout this year following a fire at a main power plant ...

