Sat, 16 Apr 2022

Fair in Statesville

Lighthouse Property Insurance in Louisiana closes due to Hurricane Ida

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana: In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, a fourth insurer has ceased operating, with Louisiana's Department of Insurance ...

U.S. stocks hit by selling wave, technology sector fares worst

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stock markets ignored gains in Asia and Europe and fell across the board Thursday.Spooked ...

CNN+ streaming service reports only 10,000 subscribers

ATLANTA, Georgia: Following the underwhelming launch of its new streaming service, CNN+, the CNN cable network, is facing another difficult ...

With 75 million passengers, US Atlanta Airport ranked busiest in world

MONTREAL, Canada: According to the latest Airport Council International's (ACI) 2021 preliminary ranking released this week, eight U.S. airports were ...

Wall Street hits stride, Nasdaq advances more than two percent

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stock markets made sharp gains Wednesday as companies began the reporting season in style."This ...

After new shutdowns, only three Kmart stores remain open in U.S.

NEW YORK CITY, New York: After a new round of closures, there will soon be only three Kmart stores remaining ...

Bangladesh blames U.S. for wrong human rights report

DHAKA, Bangladesh - Dhaka slammed a U.S. report on Bangladesh's human rights practices this week, claiming that it contains "misinformation" ...

Space Perspective selling $125,000 flights to space on balloon

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Florida: Florida-based Space Perspective seeks to send paying customers, as well as research missions, to the Earth's ...

COVID-19 travel ratings for Saudi Arabia, Myanmar, Haiti eased by CDC

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has eased its COVID-19 travel restrictions for Saudi Arabia, Myanmar and Haiti.The ...

Snow in downtown Portland in April for first time since 1903

PORTLAND, Oregon: For the first time in nearly 120 years, downtown Portland saw a significant level of snow in mid-April.According ...

