Thu, 21 Apr 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Carolina Daily.

More Information
62
Fair in Statesville

US Business

Section
Technology stocks fall after Netflix dive, Nasdaq loses 167 points

NEW YORK, New York - Technology stocks dived on Wednesday after Netflix near collapsed on its third-quarter earnings results which ...

US manufacturing up 1% in March, auto output jumps

WASHINGTON D.C.: Signaling that the worst of the production struggles that stifled the motor vehicle industry over the last year ...

U.S. stocks roar, Nasdaq advances 287 points, Dow Jones 500

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were on the move Tuesday with major gains being recorded across the board.Stocks ...

US companies increase inventories fearing supply shortages from China

NEW YORK, New York: U.S. companies are loading up on costly inventories, as a new wave of Covid shutdowns in ...

U.S. stock markets kick off week with light losses, greenback shines

NEW YORK, New York - U.S, stock markets traded lower on Easter Monday, while most markets were closed for the ...

Miami reports average rents at $2,988 per month in February

MIAMI, Florida: Apartment rents in Miami have increased due to large numbers of out of state residents fleeing taxes, crime ...

US

Section
US lifts 'Do Not Travel' for Ireland, US also ends plane mask mandate

Dublin, Ireland: Two rulings were announced in the United States on April 18 that will significantly benefit the nation's tourism ...

With 500,000 solar panels, Tesla to use sun to power 60,000 homes

LAS VEGAS, Nevada: With its 528,084 solar panels and 90 MW/360 MWh Megapack, Tesla's giant solar and energy facility near ...

US manufacturing up 1% in March, auto output jumps

WASHINGTON D.C.: Signaling that the worst of the production struggles that stifled the motor vehicle industry over the last year ...

Irish FM to address UN Security Council on Ukraine

NEW YORK, USA Simon Coveney, Ireland's Foreign Minister, is in New York for the United Nations Security Council meeting.The meeting ...

Food, games at 50 year party for pandas at Smithsonian National Zoo

WASHINGTON D.C.: Once giant panda mother Mei Xiang and her cub Xiao Qi Ji got hold of the "cake," made ...

Uncertainty about Irish tourism after Covid, impact of Ukraine war

DUBLIN, Ireland: Irish tourism officials say that Ireland's hotels, tourist sites, transportation and employees will be tested this year, as ...

Movie Review

The Elephant Man
Elephant Man