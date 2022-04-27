Wed, 27 Apr 2022

Coca Cola officials warn of future drop in demand

ATLANTA, Georgia: Coca-Cola officials have said that consumer demand could be slowed by rampant inflation, which shows no sign of ...

Wall Street has horror day, Nasdaq sheds more than 500 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks dived on Tuesday amidst concern about rising inflation and the prospect of aggressive ...

U.S. stocks reverse world markets meltdown, Nasdaq surges 166 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks finished higher in choppy trading on Monday, buoyed by a rally in tech ...

SpaceX Starlink internet service to be offered on plane for first time

HAWTHORNE, California: SpaceX has announced that it has signed its first deal to provide satellite internet service on a commercial ...

US reports fewest seeking unemployment benefits since 1970

WASHINGTON D.C.: Last week, the number of Americans collecting unemployment benefitsfell to its lowest level in more than 50 years.In ...

Wiper failure causes Ford to recall 650,000 trucks

DETROIT, Michigan: Due to windshield wipers that were reported to fail, Ford Motor Company is recalling more than 650,000 pickup ...

In recalling Armenian genocide, Biden angers Turks

WASHINGTON D.C.: President Joe Biden has commemorated the 107th anniversary of the start of the 1915 Armenian genocide committed by ...

Covid deaths rise in US in 2021, third leading cause of fatalities

WASHINGTON D.C.: A study by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released this week indicated that COVID-19 ...

Hundreds of homes destroyed in New Mexico wildfires

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico: In northern New Mexico, wind-driven wildfires, which blazed unusually early this the year in the parched U.S. ...

U.S. second-largest importer of Irish food and drink, worth €1.3bn

DUBLIN, Ireland - After reaching an agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to formally allow Irish sheepmeat plants to ...

Burial of 17 French WWI soldiers follow discovery at Gallipoli, Turkey

CANAKKALE PENINSULA, Turkey: The remains of 17 missing French soldiers who fought in the Battle of Gallipoli in World War ...

No "substantial evidence" of U.S. meddling in Pak affairs: Chomsky

ARIZONA, USA - Noam Chomsky, a leading anti-imperialist and outspoken critic of U.S. foreign policy, claims that there is "no ...

