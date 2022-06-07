Get a daily dose of North Carolina Daily news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rallied early on Monday, but sellers took advantage of the situation, and gains ...
AUSTIN, Texas: The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) has announced that next week power demand in the state will ...
NEW YORK CITY, New York: In April, U.S. job openings decreased, but remained at considerably high levels, indicating that salaries ...
ATLANTA, Georgia: Delta and United Airlines officials have said there is no evidence of an impending U.S. economic recession, stressing ...
SAN FRANCISCO, California: Levi Strauss and Co. has increased its financial targets for the next five years while maintaining its ...
NEW YORK, New York - A strong employment report Friday surprisingly upset Wall Street.The Labor Department said nonfarm payrolls increased ...
TAIPEI, Taiwan: The U.S. State Department has changed the wording on its website's fact sheet on Taiwan, again stating that ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: As international air travel from the U.S. remains 14 percent below pre-Pandemic figures, U.S. airlines are lobbying the ...
COLUMBUS, Ohio: Following numerous school shootings throughout the United States, Ohio is working to finalize laws to allow school teachers ...
PESCADERO, California: Local authorities said an empty high school classroom in northern California was invaded by a young mountain lion, ...
SAN FRANCISCO, California: After overcoming objections by city officials this week, General Motors subsidiary Cruise became the first company to ...