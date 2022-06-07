Tue, 07 Jun 2022

Roller-coaster ride on Wall Street, all indices end with minor gains

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rallied early on Monday, but sellers took advantage of the situation, and gains ...

Texas expects to break record for June electricity consumption

AUSTIN, Texas: The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) has announced that next week power demand in the state will ...

US labor market maintains strength, layoffs at record low

NEW YORK CITY, New York: In April, U.S. job openings decreased, but remained at considerably high levels, indicating that salaries ...

U.S. airlines see 'No evidence of recession'

ATLANTA, Georgia: Delta and United Airlines officials have said there is no evidence of an impending U.S. economic recession, stressing ...

As direct sales take hold, Levi jeans increases sales outlook

SAN FRANCISCO, California: Levi Strauss and Co. has increased its financial targets for the next five years while maintaining its ...

U.S. stocks reel as unemployment holds steady at 3.6 percent, Nasdaq loses 2.47 percent

NEW YORK, New York - A strong employment report Friday surprisingly upset Wall Street.The Labor Department said nonfarm payrolls increased ...

U.S. updates Taiwan policy, does not support independence

TAIPEI, Taiwan: The U.S. State Department has changed the wording on its website's fact sheet on Taiwan, again stating that ...

Airlines step up push to get U.S. to drop COVID-19 tests

WASHINGTON D.C.: As international air travel from the U.S. remains 14 percent below pre-Pandemic figures, U.S. airlines are lobbying the ...

Ohio weighs allowing teachers to carry guns after 24 hours of training

COLUMBUS, Ohio: Following numerous school shootings throughout the United States, Ohio is working to finalize laws to allow school teachers ...

Undernourished mountain lion found hiding in California school

PESCADERO, California: Local authorities said an empty high school classroom in northern California was invaded by a young mountain lion, ...

GM is first to get OK for self-driving cars in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, California: After overcoming objections by city officials this week, General Motors subsidiary Cruise became the first company to ...

