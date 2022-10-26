Get a daily dose of North Carolina Daily news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
NEW YORK, New York - As Treasury yields fell Wednesday, U.S. stock markets extended a rally that began on Monday ...
SEATTLE, Washington: Microsoft will layoff nearly 1,000 employees worldwide, the company told ABC News this week.The layoffs come amid persistent ...
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rallied on Friuday despiter a double-digit fall in U.S.-listed Chinese stocks, and a ...
CHICAGO, Illinois: Chicago-based United Airlines has posted its strongest quarterly earnings in three years. According to Refinitiv data, the carrier ...
ALBANY, New York: In another defeat to the fledgling Amazon Labor Union that had aimed to intensify its cross-country campaign, ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: The volume of container imports handled by U.S. ports has dropped sharply after more than two years of ...
BAKERSFIELD, California: A California bakery has won a court case in which a judge ruled that the state could not ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: The Republican National Committee has filed a lawsuit against Google, alleging the tech giant is purposely diverting its ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: A near-record number of U.S. chickens and turkeys have been killed by an outbreak of avian flu this ...
PARIS, France: The European Space Agency (ESA) has announced that Europe will commission two rocket launches from Elon Musk's U.S.-based ...
PORTLAND, Oregon: According to U.S. government data, wildfires in Oregon and Washington are blanketing much of the Pacific Northwest with ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: In September, existing U.S. home sales dropped for an eighth consecutive month and will likely fall further, as ...