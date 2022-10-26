Wed, 26 Oct 2022

U.S. stocks rally for third day in row, Nasdaq Composite jumps 247 points

NEW YORK, New York - As Treasury yields fell Wednesday, U.S. stock markets extended a rally that began on Monday ...

Microsoft to lay off 1,000 staff this week

SEATTLE, Washington: Microsoft will layoff nearly 1,000 employees worldwide, the company told ABC News this week.The layoffs come amid persistent ...

U.S. stocks march higher Monday, industrials do best

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rallied on Friuday despiter a double-digit fall in U.S.-listed Chinese stocks, and a ...

United Airlines announces strongest earnings since before Covid

CHICAGO, Illinois: Chicago-based United Airlines has posted its strongest quarterly earnings in three years. According to Refinitiv data, the carrier ...

For third time, Amazon workers vote down bid to unionize

ALBANY, New York: In another defeat to the fledgling Amazon Labor Union that had aimed to intensify its cross-country campaign, ...

Imports into US of containers falls, measure of slow economy

WASHINGTON D.C.: The volume of container imports handled by U.S. ports has dropped sharply after more than two years of ...

California baker need not sell same-sex wedding cake, says court

BAKERSFIELD, California: A California bakery has won a court case in which a judge ruled that the state could not ...

Republicans take Google to court claiming emails sent to spam

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Republican National Committee has filed a lawsuit against Google, alleging the tech giant is purposely diverting its ...

US bird-flu sees 47 million dead birds

WASHINGTON D.C.: A near-record number of U.S. chickens and turkeys have been killed by an outbreak of avian flu this ...

SpaceX to take over some Russian launches abandoned by EU

PARIS, France: The European Space Agency (ESA) has announced that Europe will commission two rocket launches from Elon Musk's U.S.-based ...

Washington, Oregon suffer from wildfire pollution

PORTLAND, Oregon: According to U.S. government data, wildfires in Oregon and Washington are blanketing much of the Pacific Northwest with ...

US existing home sales, jobless claims both fall in September

WASHINGTON D.C.: In September, existing U.S. home sales dropped for an eighth consecutive month and will likely fall further, as ...

