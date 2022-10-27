Get a daily dose of North Carolina Daily news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
NEW YORK, New York - Stocks were mixed on Wednesday as the industrial sector held steady while technology shares got ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: Economists polled by Reuters say the U.S. Federal Reserve will move forward with its fourth consecutive 75 basis ...
NEW YORK, New York - As Treasury yields fell Wednesday, U.S. stock markets extended a rally that began on Monday ...
SEATTLE, Washington: Microsoft will layoff nearly 1,000 employees worldwide, the company told ABC News this week.The layoffs come amid persistent ...
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rallied on Friuday despiter a double-digit fall in U.S.-listed Chinese stocks, and a ...
CHICAGO, Illinois: Chicago-based United Airlines has posted its strongest quarterly earnings in three years. According to Refinitiv data, the carrier ...
SEOUL, South Korea: Hyundai's new $5.54 billion electric vehicle and battery plant in the U.S. state of Georgia could begin ...
JAKARTA, Indonesia: Indonesia Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto has told an audience in Washington D.C. that his government ...
EL PASO, Texas: The Democrat-led city of El Paso, Texas will end its busing of migrants to northern U.S. cities, ...
BAKERSFIELD, California: A California bakery has won a court case in which a judge ruled that the state could not ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: The Republican National Committee has filed a lawsuit against Google, alleging the tech giant is purposely diverting its ...