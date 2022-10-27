Thu, 27 Oct 2022

Tech stocks sold off on Wall Street, Nasdaq Composite drops 2 percent

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks were mixed on Wednesday as the industrial sector held steady while technology shares got ...

Expect US rate hike in November, says Reuters survey of economists

WASHINGTON D.C.: Economists polled by Reuters say the U.S. Federal Reserve will move forward with its fourth consecutive 75 basis ...

U.S. stocks rally for third day in row, Nasdaq Composite jumps 247 points

NEW YORK, New York - As Treasury yields fell Wednesday, U.S. stock markets extended a rally that began on Monday ...

Microsoft to lay off 1,000 staff this week

SEATTLE, Washington: Microsoft will layoff nearly 1,000 employees worldwide, the company told ABC News this week.The layoffs come amid persistent ...

U.S. stocks march higher Monday, industrials do best

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rallied on Friuday despiter a double-digit fall in U.S.-listed Chinese stocks, and a ...

United Airlines announces strongest earnings since before Covid

CHICAGO, Illinois: Chicago-based United Airlines has posted its strongest quarterly earnings in three years. According to Refinitiv data, the carrier ...

Hyundai: New US EV plant could begin production in 2024

SEOUL, South Korea: Hyundai's new $5.54 billion electric vehicle and battery plant in the U.S. state of Georgia could begin ...

Ford, Hyundai seek materials for electric vehicles in Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia: Indonesia Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto has told an audience in Washington D.C. that his government ...

Biden sends Venezuelans to Mexico, El Paso stops busing migrants

EL PASO, Texas: The Democrat-led city of El Paso, Texas will end its busing of migrants to northern U.S. cities, ...

California baker need not sell same-sex wedding cake, says court

BAKERSFIELD, California: A California bakery has won a court case in which a judge ruled that the state could not ...

Republicans take Google to court claiming emails sent to spam

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Republican National Committee has filed a lawsuit against Google, alleging the tech giant is purposely diverting its ...

Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins