Tue, 01 Nov 2022

News RELEASES

Nasdaq declines 114 points, U.S. dollar flexes muscles again

NEW YORK, Oct. 31 (Xinhua/Big News Network) -- Wall Street's major indexes dropped on Monday ahead of a key meeting ...

FAA ends COVID-19 international flight waivers at NY, DC airports

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Federal Aviation Administration has announced that it is ending temporary waivers for minimum international flight requirements at ...

Nasdaq Composite surges nearly three percent

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rallied Friday, sending out the week with a strong daily and weekly gain."Inflation ...

U.S. stock markets close mixed, Dow Jones jumps 194 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were all over the place Thursday as investors fretted about high inflation, central ...

Tage Thompson's 3 goals, 3 assists carry Sabres past Wings

Tage Thompson recorded his second career hat trick and had three assists while Jeff Skinner scored the 300th goal of ...

Independent Scotland will have to join the euro Brussels

Despite Nicola Sturgeon's claims, it will be ?impossible? for Scotland to join the EU and not the single currency, officials ...

U.S. urges bankers not to attend Hong Kong financial summit

WASHINGTON D.C.: Two U.S. lawmakers have urged the heads of major American banks to cancel their planned attendance at a ...

Damage totals placing Hurricane Ian at some $75 billion

DALLAS, Texas: The economic damage caused by Hurricane Ian, which left massive destruction in its wake across Florida and coastal ...

American Airlines pilots weigh new contract with 19% pay increase

FORT WORTH, Texas: According to a draft agreement, American Airlines has offered its pilots a pay raise of 19 percent ...

As labor shortages threaten economy, Canadian town seeks immigrants

Herouxville, Canada: Fifteen years ago, the small town of Herouxville in Quebec, Canada issued a code of behavior for potential ...

Congress to hear more about 144 incidents of unidentified aerial phenomena

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. intelligence agencies will deliver a report to Congress on Monday detailing their findings on ...

