Fri, 04 Nov 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Carolina Daily.

More Information
57
Fair in Statesville

US Business

Section
U.S. stocks continue to retreat, Nasdaq Composite declines 182 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were volatile Thursday, a day after major losses that followed the U.S. Federal ...

U.S. stocks in sharp retreat after Fed raises raises rates 75 basis points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks nose-dived on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised official interest rates by 0.75 ...

U.S. stocks struggle on rise in new September job openings

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks began the day, and the new month, on a positive note, but investors ...

Nasdaq declines 114 points, U.S. dollar flexes muscles again

NEW YORK, Oct. 31 (Xinhua/Big News Network) -- Wall Street's major indexes dropped on Monday ahead of a key meeting ...

FAA ends COVID-19 international flight waivers at NY, DC airports

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Federal Aviation Administration has announced that it is ending temporary waivers for minimum international flight requirements at ...

Yogi Govt to set up 7 more data centres, turn UP into data centre hub

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 3 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh is set to emerge as the hub of data centres in ...

US

Section
As Colorado River reaches record low water level, future use uncertain

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. government has said that to protect the Colorado River and its two main reservoirs from overuse, ...

Court rules baristas can wear bikinis while serving coffee

EVERETT, Washington: A federal court has ruled that a dress code ordinance in the Washington city of Everett, north of ...

FAA ends COVID-19 international flight waivers at NY, DC airports

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Federal Aviation Administration has announced that it is ending temporary waivers for minimum international flight requirements at ...

U.S. urges bankers not to attend Hong Kong financial summit

WASHINGTON D.C.: Two U.S. lawmakers have urged the heads of major American banks to cancel their planned attendance at a ...

Damage totals placing Hurricane Ian at some $75 billion

DALLAS, Texas: The economic damage caused by Hurricane Ian, which left massive destruction in its wake across Florida and coastal ...

American Airlines pilots weigh new contract with 19% pay increase

FORT WORTH, Texas: According to a draft agreement, American Airlines has offered its pilots a pay raise of 19 percent ...

Movie Review

War for the Planet of the Apes