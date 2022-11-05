Sat, 05 Nov 2022

Jobs report ignites buying spree on Wall Street, greenback slumps

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rose sharply on Friday, while the U.S. dollar nose-dived.The October nonfarm payrolls report ...

Mass production for Tesla Cybertruck to begin in 2023

AUSTIN, Texas: Two years later than planned, Tesla has announced that it will start mass producing its Cybertruck at the ...

US oil production at pre-Covid high, near 12 million barrels per day

WASHINGTON D.C.: Government figures released this week showed that U.S. oil output rose to nearly 12 million barrels per day ...

U.S. stocks continue to retreat, Nasdaq Composite declines 182 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were volatile Thursday, a day after major losses that followed the U.S. Federal ...

U.S. stocks in sharp retreat after Fed raises raises rates 75 basis points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks nose-dived on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised official interest rates by 0.75 ...

U.S. stocks struggle on rise in new September job openings

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks began the day, and the new month, on a positive note, but investors ...

US to sell missiles to Finland to bolster defenses

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Pentagon has announced that under a deal valued at an estimated $535 million, the U.S. State Department ...

US, UAE in $100 billion clean energy agreement

WASHINGTON D.C.: American Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said this week that the U.S. and the UAE have signed a ...

Businesses ask Canadian government to fully staff offices

OTTAWA, Canada: Highlighting deficiencies in public services caused by virtual work that have hampered the business community, leading Canadian business ...

As Colorado River reaches record low water level, future use uncertain

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. government has said that to protect the Colorado River and its two main reservoirs from overuse, ...

