Nasdaq edges up 26 points as Trump-backed Republicans eye victory in mid-terms

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks made a third day of gains on Tuesday despite the disruption of midterm ...

Amazon freeze on corporate hiring called temporary

SEATTLE, Washington: A company executive has announced that due to the "unusual macro-economic environment," e-commerce giant Amazon.com will freeze hiring ...

U.S. stocks continue to forge ahead, U.S. dollar gets another pounding

NEW YORK, New York - Buyers again swarmed Wall Street Monday on the eve of the mid-term elections, giving all ...

Defying economists, US sees 261,000 hired in October

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. added 261,000 jobs in October, announcing the new hirings days before the mid-term elections. The number ...

Tight fuel supplies means soaring heating prices for New England

BOSTON, Massachusetts: Due to tight heating oil supplies and global competition for liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes, the U.S. Northeast ...

Court blocks merger of book publishing giants

WASHINGTON D.C.: A U.S. judge has ruled that the planned $2.2 billion merger of Penguin Random House, the world's largest ...

US

Section
US Congress still unsure about making daylight-savings time permanent

WASHINGTON D.C.: U.S. Representative Frank Pallone, who chairs the Energy and Commerce Committee, says a U.S. Congress bill aimed at ...

Report: new cancer drugs rise 53% in past 5 years in US

WASHINGTON D.C.: The annual price of newly-launched cancer drugs in the U.S. averaged $283,000 last year, a 53 percent increase ...

N. Korea to be focus of Japan, South Korea, US meeting in mid-November

TOKYO, Japan: The U.S., Japan and South Korea will meet to discuss North Korea in mid-November.The talks, which will coincide ...

