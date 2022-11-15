Get a daily dose of North Carolina Daily news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were modestly higher early on Monday, but those gains evaporated towards the close."The ...
ORLANDO, Florida: As it looks to manage costs amid the ongoing economic uncertainties, Walt Disney Co is set to freeze ...
PHOENIX, Arizona: Alphabet Inc's Waymo said it was widening its autonomous ride-hailing service for customers in Phoenix, Arizona, using robotaxis.Due ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: In October, U.S. consumer prices rose less than forecasted, falling to below 8 percent for the first time ...
NEW YORK, New York - U,.S. stocks made modest gains on Friday, a day after a massive surge that followed ...
NEW YORK CITY, New York: As investors sold off Tesla shares due to concerns that the company's head and largest ...
CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida: The U.S. military's top-secret unmanned space plane landed in Florida on Saturday after spending a record 908 ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: Following a new law banning imports from China's Xinjiang region over slave labor concerns, U.S. ports have seen ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. immigration service announced this week that it has extended a protected status program that prevents migrants ...
CHICAGO, Illinois: Boeing has announced that Japan's Skymark Airlines plans to purchase up to 12 737-MAX airplanes for its fleet. ...
