Tue, 15 Nov 2022

News RELEASES

U.S. stock markets edge ahead as dollar steadies, Nasdaq gains 1 point

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were modestly higher early on Monday, but those gains evaporated towards the close."The ...

Disney plans to freeze hiring and cut some jobs, says memo

ORLANDO, Florida: As it looks to manage costs amid the ongoing economic uncertainties, Walt Disney Co is set to freeze ...

Phoenix, Arizona ok's service by driverless Waymo taxi

PHOENIX, Arizona: Alphabet Inc's Waymo said it was widening its autonomous ride-hailing service for customers in Phoenix, Arizona, using robotaxis.Due ...

Washington optimistic as U.S. inflation moderates

WASHINGTON D.C.: In October, U.S. consumer prices rose less than forecasted, falling to below 8 percent for the first time ...

U.S. stocks take back seat, as slide in U.S. dollar accelerates

NEW YORK, New York - U,.S. stocks made modest gains on Friday, a day after a massive surge that followed ...

Elon Musk's net worth drops below $200 billion amid Twitter takeover

NEW YORK CITY, New York: As investors sold off Tesla shares due to concerns that the company's head and largest ...

US space plane completes 908 day secret mission

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida: The U.S. military's top-secret unmanned space plane landed in Florida on Saturday after spending a record 908 ...

Concerns about China slave labor causes US to block solar orders

WASHINGTON D.C.: Following a new law banning imports from China's Xinjiang region over slave labor concerns, U.S. ports have seen ...

US extends protected migrant status for six nationalities to mid-2024

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. immigration service announced this week that it has extended a protected status program that prevents migrants ...

Japan's Skymark Airlines to purchase 12 Boeing 737 Max aircraft

CHICAGO, Illinois: Boeing has announced that Japan's Skymark Airlines plans to purchase up to 12 737-MAX airplanes for its fleet. ...

