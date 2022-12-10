Sat, 10 Dec 2022

US Business

Nasdaq Composite rises more than 1 percent on steady jobless claims

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were bought up on Thursday, with all the major indices finishing with appreciable ...

Change comes to US auto union as reformers win elections

DETROIT, Michigan: In an election triggered by a federal bribery and embezzlement scandal involving former United Auto Workers (UAW) union ...

U.S. stocks take breather, Nasdaq Composite slips 56 points

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks in the U.S. and around the world fell on Wednesday although losses were mostly ...

Musk confirms that apple to resume advertising on Twitter

SEATTLE, Washington: Amazon.com is planning to resume advertising on Twitter, pending some security tweaks to the company's ads platform, purchasing ...

U.S. stocks trim losses towards close but Nasdaq Composite still loses 2%

NEW YORK, New York - Investors continued to bail out of U.S. stocks on Tuesday as mounting layoffs continued.Morgan Stanley ...

After Chinese bypass solar panel tariffs, US plans new restrictions

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Commerce Department gas says new duties on imports from some major Chinese solar panel makers will ...

US

As Canadian dollar falls, nation's exports rise

MONTREAL, Canada: Data released this week showed that Canada's exports rose in October, mainly driven by pharmaceutical products and the ...

Supreme Court hears case of business refusing services to gay wedding

WASHINGTON D.C.: In a case that Supreme Court liberal justices said could empower certain businesses to discriminate based on constitutional ...

BP says work on hydrogen power moving quickly

LONDON, England: As the governments of major economies are funding the development of green fuels to decarbonize, BP chief executive ...

Hawaii braces for eruption on Big Island of Honolulu

HONOLULU, Hawaii: Officials are concerned that a major eruption of the Mauna Loa volcano on the Big Island of Hawaii ...

Russia, China want Myanmar's sitting envoy out of UN

NEW YORK, USA - The UN has postponed a decision on who will represent Myanmar out of concern that Russia, ...

