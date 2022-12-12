Mon, 12 Dec 2022

US raises $750 million in offshore wind auction in California

WASHINGTON D.C.: Proceeds from the US government's first sale of offshore wind development rights off the California coast has reached ...

US officials point to jump in services industry last month

WASHINGTON D.C.: In November, US services industry activity unexpectedly picked up, with employment levels increasing, indicating economic momentum amidst an ...

US lawmakers might reduce curbs on imports of chips from China

WASHINGTON, D.C: After pushback from trade groups, such as the US Chamber of Commerce, US senators have eased proposed new ...

Nasdaq Composite slides 77 points Friday, U.S. dollar under the hammer

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks made tepid rises on Friday before succumbing to a wave of selling late ...

Nasdaq Composite rises more than 1 percent on steady jobless claims

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were bought up on Thursday, with all the major indices finishing with appreciable ...

Change comes to US auto union as reformers win elections

DETROIT, Michigan: In an election triggered by a federal bribery and embezzlement scandal involving former United Auto Workers (UAW) union ...

Investigation begins after Canadian pipeline spills oil in US Kansas

WASHINGTON, Kansas: After more than 14,000 barrels of crude oil spilled into a creek in Kansas, one of the largest ...

Nursing strike threat ends in Minnesota as agreement reached on pay

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota: The union representing thousands of Minnesota nurses has announced that it has reached a tentative agreement with hospitals, ...

US reports 5.5 million signed up for 2023 Obamacare plans

WASHINGTON D.C.: Data released by the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) this week showed that some 5.5 ...

US Congress ok's sending billions in military aid to Ukraine, Taiwan

WASHINGTON D.C.: US lawmakers have agreed to provide at least $800 million to Ukraine in additional security assistance next year, ...

