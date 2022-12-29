Thu, 29 Dec 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Carolina Daily.

More Information
26
Fair in Statesville

US Business

Section
Nasdaq Composite drops 140 points, greenback flexes muscles

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks continued lower in the U.S. on Wednesday as sellers stole the show once again ...

In spite of inflation, US holiday sales said to rise 7.6 percent

NEW YORK CITY, New York: According to a report released by Mastercard this week, between 1st November and 24th December ...

U.S. stocks trade sideways Tuesday, U.S. dollar mixed despite higher Treasury yields

NEW YORK, New York - Sellers were in charge during low-volume post-Christmas trading on Wall Street on Tuesday."Higher Treasury yields ...

Bombardier CEO concerned over Boeing Canadian defense contract

MONTREAL, Canada: Eric Martel, Chief Executive of Bombardier, has publicly expressed his concern over Canadian plans to purchase reconnaissance jets ...

Chance of carpet fire causes recall of 140,000 Chevrolet Bolt

DETROIT, Michigan: General Motors has announced a recall of 140,000 Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles in North America due to carpets ...

Wells Fargo hit with $3.7 billion fine for over-charging customers

WASHINGTON D.C.: In the largest-ever civil penalty ever issued, the US Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has fined Wells Fargo $3.7 ...

US

Section
Staten Island Ferry reports engine fire caused mass evacuation

NEW YORK CITY: Authorities have said that some 900 passengers and crew members were evacuated from a ferry bound for ...

A lean Christmas season in Cuba due to shortages

HAVANA, Cuba: Due to food shortages and economic turmoil affecting Cuba, Belkis Fajardo, 69, wonders how she will feed her ...

NY legislators raise their salaries from $110,000 to $142,000

ALBANY, New York: Legislators from New York's Assembly and Senate returned to the state capital this week to vote themselves ...

For second week, US reports declining cases of flu

WASHINGTON D.C.: After an initial surge at the start of the season, flu cases are now declining in many parts ...

Americans return to roads, reach same level of pre-pandemic travel

WASHINGTON D.C.: In October, vehicle travel rose by 0.1 percent to 285.9 billion miles, nearing pre-pandemic levels for the year, ...

Irish company to link gamblers in two American states

TRENTON, New JERSEY: Beginning 1st January, online poker players in New Jersey and Michigan will be able to compete against ...

Movie Review

Through a Glass Darkly (Ssom i en spegel)