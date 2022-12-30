Fri, 30 Dec 2022

U.S. stock markets finally crank up, Nasdaq jumps more than 2 percent

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks finally hit their straps Thursday after struggling for most of the week."We were ...

Nasdaq Composite drops 140 points, greenback flexes muscles

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks continued lower in the U.S. on Wednesday as sellers stole the show once again ...

In spite of inflation, US holiday sales said to rise 7.6 percent

NEW YORK CITY, New York: According to a report released by Mastercard this week, between 1st November and 24th December ...

U.S. stocks trade sideways Tuesday, U.S. dollar mixed despite higher Treasury yields

NEW YORK, New York - Sellers were in charge during low-volume post-Christmas trading on Wall Street on Tuesday."Higher Treasury yields ...

Bombardier CEO concerned over Boeing Canadian defense contract

MONTREAL, Canada: Eric Martel, Chief Executive of Bombardier, has publicly expressed his concern over Canadian plans to purchase reconnaissance jets ...

Chance of carpet fire causes recall of 140,000 Chevrolet Bolt

DETROIT, Michigan: General Motors has announced a recall of 140,000 Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles in North America due to carpets ...

Legendary footballer, Brazil's Pele is dead at age 82

Legendary Brazilian footballer Pele passed away on Thursday at the age of 82 after battling bowel cancer. A few days ...

Texas slammed for delivering migrants to US VP's home on Christmas Eve

WASHINGTON D.C.: A migrant aid group said that during the Christmas weekend some 110 to 130 migrants from the southwest ...

Staten Island Ferry reports engine fire caused mass evacuation

NEW YORK CITY: Authorities have said that some 900 passengers and crew members were evacuated from a ferry bound for ...

A lean Christmas season in Cuba due to shortages

HAVANA, Cuba: Due to food shortages and economic turmoil affecting Cuba, Belkis Fajardo, 69, wonders how she will feed her ...

NY legislators raise their salaries from $110,000 to $142,000

ALBANY, New York: Legislators from New York's Assembly and Senate returned to the state capital this week to vote themselves ...

For second week, US reports declining cases of flu

WASHINGTON D.C.: After an initial surge at the start of the season, flu cases are now declining in many parts ...

Something Wild (1961)
Something Wild (1961) [Blu-Ray]