Mon, 09 Jan 2023

GM beats out Toyota, selling 2.2 million vehicles in 2022

DETROIT, Michigan: As it met the strong demand for cars and trucks, despite supply disruptions affecting the industry in 2022, ...

Stellantis to help build Archer's air taxi

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Stellantis and Archer Aviation have announced that the carmaker will help build the US start-up's ...

US commercial construction drives gains in November

WASHINGTON D.C.: Driven by gains in commercial building, construction spending in the US unexpectedly recovered in November, but high mortgage ...

U.S. stock market indices all gain more than two percent

NEW YORK, New York - More positive employment data underpinned U.S. stocks Friday, with all the major indices surging more ...

U. S. stocks crumble as employment numbers prove resilient

NEW YORK, New York - Strong jobs data, reinforcing the tight labor market in the U.S., undermined Wall Street Thursday, ...

Tesla sees record setting production, deliveries in 4th quarter

AUSTIN, Texas: Tesla reported record production and deliveries of electric vehicles in the fourth-quarter of 2022, but due to logistics ...

Head of US college fraud scheme sentenced to jail term

BOSTON, Massachusetts: Former college admissions consultant William Rick Singer, the architect of "Operation Varsity Blues", the largest U.S. college admissions ...

Qualcomm says new chip provides assisted driving, entertainment

SAN DIEGO, California: Mobile chip maker Qualcomm has unveiled a processor chip for cars known as "Snapdragon Ride Flex SoC," ...

Fears death of whale may have been contributed to by NJ wind turbines

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey - The body of a 30-foot, 25-ton humpback whale was washed ashore at Atlantic City beach ...

U.S. elementary school shooting: six-year-old boy detained

NEWPORT NEWS, Virginia - A 6-year-old boy has been detained after allegedly shooting a woman teacher in a classroom at ...

