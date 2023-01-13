Lucas Raymond had a goal and two assists as the Detroit Red Wings defeated Toronto in regulation for the first time since December 2017 with a 4-1 home victory on Thursday night.

Robby Fabbri, Ben Chiarot and Moritz Seider also scored the Detroit, while Dylan Larkin also notched two assists. Ville Husso stopped 32 shots for the Red Wings.

Rasmus Sandin scored the lone goal for the Maple Leafs, who had gone 13-0-2 in their last 15 meetings with Detroit. Ilya Samsonov was credited with 19 saves.

Toronto All-Star forward Auston Matthews missed his second straight game with an undisclosed injury.

The Red Wings exited the first period with a 1-0 advantage.

The Maple Leafs' Bobby McMann appeared to score his first NHL goal, but it was disallowed when it was ruled he used a kicking motion to knock in the puck.

Detroit scored midway through the first period when Larkin skated into the zone and dropped a pass at the right circle to Raymond, who beat Samsonov on the stick side.

Detroit held a 2-1 lead after two periods.

The Wings' Jonatan Berggren hit the post during a power play early in the period, and Seider did the same moments later. Detroit finally scored on the man advantage when Berggren fed Fabbri in the slot for a one-timer. Dominik Kubalik had the second assist.

Fabbri has three goals in four games since recovering from a knee injury suffered last season.

The Maple Leafs caught a break to get on the board. Sandin's shot from the left side deflected off Larkin's stick and into the net. John Tavares and Timothy Liljegren had the assists.

The Wings got some insurance when Chariot banged the puck off the boards from behind his net, and it wound up in the Leafs' net with 1:53 remaining.

Seider added a power play goal in the final minute. Raymond and Jake Walman were credited with the assists on Seider's third goal of the season.

--Field Level Media