Fri, 13 Jan 2023

Nasdaq climbs 69 points as Consumer Price Index falls

NEW YORK, New York - A fractional decline in last month's CPI triggered another sharp rally on Wall Street on ...

Twitter staff cutbacks continue in global content moderation unit

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Bloomberg News has reported that Twitter will terminate more staff in its trust and safety ...

Happy New Year for U.S. stocks so far, Nasdaq surges 189 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rallied hard on Wednesday, ahead of Thursday's CPI report, extending the New Year ...

Nasdaq climbs 107 points as U.S. stock markets advance

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks made minor gains on Tuesday as investors continue to weigh up the future ...

Purchase of 900 EVs by New York City planned by mayor

NEW YORK CITY, New York: After receiving a $10.1 million US Transportation Department grant, New York City announced that it ...

Japanese media: Dell to phase out Chinese-made chips by 2024

TOKYO, Japan: Nikkei reported that due to concerns over US-Beijing tensions, Dell Technologies aims to stop using Chinese-made chips by ...

Canada upgrades air force with F35 jet purchases from Lockheed

OTTAWA, Canada: The Canadian government and American defense company Lockheed Martin has finalized an agreement for the purchase of 88 ...

After no one claims winnings, Mega Millions jackpot at $1.1 billion

WASHINGTON D.C.: As, again, no ticket holder has selected all six numbers and won the estimated $940 million jackpot, the ...

US woman who joined Islamic extremists asks US to allow her return

ROJ CAMP, Syria: Hoda Muthana, who ran away from her home in Alabama at the age of 20 to join ...

Scientists seek cause of dead whale washed up on US Gulf coast

PASS CHRISTIAN, Mississippi: The remains of an endangered whale washed up at Pass Christian, Mississippi Gulf Coast on the weekend, ...

Alaska national parks considers ban on bait when hunting bears

ANCHORAGE, Alaska: The National Park Service proposed a rule banning bear hunters in Alaska from using bait, such as pastries, ...

To save costs to farmers, Deere says home repairs allowed on tractors

MOLINE, Illinois: The American Farm Bureau Federation and machinery manufacturer Deere and Co have signed a memorandum of understanding to ...

