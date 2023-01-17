Tue, 17 Jan 2023

US reports inflation declines, gas and auto prices falls

WASHINGTON D.C.: In December, US consumer prices fell for the first time in more than two and a half years ...

Possible sales of Subway Sandwiches, reports media

MILFORD, Connecticut: Reuters has reported that sandwich chain Subway is exploring the selling of its business. The Wall Street Journal ...

US climate goals being harmed by lack of workers

WASHINGTON D.C.: In an effort to solve a labor shortage affecting President Joe Biden's climate change agenda, US clean energy ...

Report: Microsoft to invest $10 billion in ChatGPT

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Media reports indicate that Microsoft is in talks to invest $10 billion in ChatGPT-owner OpenAI, ...

Boeing delivers 448 airplanes in 2022, remains behind Airbus

ARLINGTON, Virginia: Boeing has reported a sharp rise in airplane orders and deliveries in 2022, though it trailed Airbus for ...

Bankruptcy being weighed by retailer Bed Bath & Beyond

UNION, New Jersey: Bed Bath & Beyond reported a quarterly loss of $393 million after its sales plunged by over ...

Maine gas station sold winning $1.35 billion jackpot ticket

PORTLAND, Maine: Lottery officials have announced that one ticket sold in Maine has won the Mega Millions jackpot draw held ...

US vaccinations for children see decline in 2021-2022 school year

WASHINGTON D.C.: A US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study released last week showed that in the 2021-2022 school ...

Former Governor Richardson arranges release of American from Russia

WASHINGTON D.C.: US Navy veteran Taylor Dudley, 35, who had crossed into Russia's Kaliningrad exclave while backpacking in Europe during ...

US House bill stops oil from reserves being sold to China

WASHINGTON D.C.: The US House of Representatives approved a bill this week banning oil exports from the US Strategic Petroleum ...

