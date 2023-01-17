Get a daily dose of North Carolina Daily news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Carolina Daily.More Information
WASHINGTON D.C.: In December, US consumer prices fell for the first time in more than two and a half years ...
MILFORD, Connecticut: Reuters has reported that sandwich chain Subway is exploring the selling of its business. The Wall Street Journal ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: In an effort to solve a labor shortage affecting President Joe Biden's climate change agenda, US clean energy ...
NEW YORK CITY, New York: Media reports indicate that Microsoft is in talks to invest $10 billion in ChatGPT-owner OpenAI, ...
ARLINGTON, Virginia: Boeing has reported a sharp rise in airplane orders and deliveries in 2022, though it trailed Airbus for ...
UNION, New Jersey: Bed Bath & Beyond reported a quarterly loss of $393 million after its sales plunged by over ...
PORTLAND, Maine: Lottery officials have announced that one ticket sold in Maine has won the Mega Millions jackpot draw held ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: In December, US consumer prices fell for the first time in more than two and a half years ...
MILFORD, Connecticut: Reuters has reported that sandwich chain Subway is exploring the selling of its business. The Wall Street Journal ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: A US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study released last week showed that in the 2021-2022 school ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: US Navy veteran Taylor Dudley, 35, who had crossed into Russia's Kaliningrad exclave while backpacking in Europe during ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: The US House of Representatives approved a bill this week banning oil exports from the US Strategic Petroleum ...