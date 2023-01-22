Sun, 22 Jan 2023

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Carolina Daily.

More Information
38
Mostly Cloudy in Statesville

US Business

Section
Even as banks reducing staff, some US banks are hiring

WASHINGTON D.C.: As the US economy is slowing, JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America continued to hire workers, even after ...

Wall Street cashes in on Google workers layoffs with $66.5 billion boost

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, has announced it will lay off about 6 percent of its global workforce. Google ...

Nasdaq stars as rally in U.S. stocks rolls on

NEW YORK, New York - The rally in U.S. stocks continued Friday, with the Nasdaq Composite leading the way. The ...

Fed rate jitters undermine U.S. stocks, Nasdaq slides 105 points

NEW YORK, New York - After speculating for weeks that the U.S. Federal Reserve will begin easing interest rate rises ...

U.S. stocks rocked by fall in December retail sales, dollar rebounds

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. retail sales fell 1.1 percent last month, triggering major stock market falls.While investors were ...

U.S. stock markets close mixed, Nasdaq Composite slips 16 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were mixed Tuesday, with the Dow Jones tumbling while other indices held their ...

US

Section
Petitions seek to save Tokyo baseball stadium Babe Ruth played at

TOKYO, Japan: Thousands of baseball fans have signed a petition to save the iconic Meiji Jingu Stadium in Tokyo, which ...

Officials: No quick return for travel from US to China, Japan

WASHINGTON D.C.: Airlines for America, a group representing major US airlines, said the demand for international air travel from either ...

Even as banks reducing staff, some US banks are hiring

WASHINGTON D.C.: As the US economy is slowing, JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America continued to hire workers, even after ...

US asks court to allow masks to return on planes, trains, buses

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Justice Department has requested an appeals court panel reverse a ruling made in April 2021 that declared ...

New Jersey home explosion injures five firefighters

POMPTON LAKES, New Jersey: New Jersey authorities have said that a house where smoke had been reported exploded while volunteer ...

Planes nearly crash at New York's JFK airport, US investigating

NEW YORK CITY, New York: In a statement, the US Federal Aviation Administration said it will investigate an incident involving ...

Movie Review

High Sierra