Sat, 28 Jan 2023

News

Fair in Statesville

Recession fears fade as investors weigh into U.S. stocks

NEW YORK, New York - Recession fears faded on Wall Street Thursday as annualized 4th quarter GDP (gross domestic product) ...

Officials cautious as lower mortgage rates increases home buying

WASHINGTON D.C.: In December 2022, US existing home sales declined to a 12-year low, but lower mortgage rates raised cautious ...

Virginia expects 1,000 jobs as Amazon builds cloud computing center

SEATTLE, Washington: Amazon.com's cloud services division, Amazon Web Services (AWS), has announced that it will expand its data centers in ...

U.S. stocks faint after bull goes into hiding

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks crumbled on Wednesday as the extended rally on Wall Street came to an ...

As yearly output declines, experts say US manufacturing in recession

WASHINGTON D.C.: Based on a range of measurements, US manufacturing could have entered a recession in the fourth quarter of ...

U.S. stocks struggle after trading ditch, Dow Jones however breaks into black

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks in the United States were mixed on Tuesday after an interesting day which saw ...

USAID commits extra $75 million in aid to Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh

DHAKA, Bangladesh - The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is committing an additional $75 million in humanitarian aid ...

US moving towards offering annual Covid vaccines to most Americans

WASHINGTON D.C.: As part of its efforts to simplify the national COVID-19 vaccine strategy, the US Food and Drug Administration ...

December crossings of US border set record

WASHINGTON D.C.: US authorities said this week that a surge in Cubans and Nicaraguans arriving at the US border with ...

Hawaii mourns death of last island princess

HONOLULU, Hawaii: The casket bearing Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawananakoa, long considered the last Hawaiian princess, has gone on public viewing ...

