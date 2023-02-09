Thu, 09 Feb 2023

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Carolina Daily.

More Information
67
Cloudy in Statesville

US Business

Section
U.S. stocks get boost from Fed chair, Nasdaq surges 226 points

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks ended sharply higher on Tuesday following mixed comments by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.Powell ...

Media reports US to sue Amazon claiming antitrust violations

NEW YORK CITY, New York: The Wall Street Journal reported this week that the US Federal Trade Commission is preparing ...

Union members vote against contract with Disney World

ORLANDO, Florida: Union members have voted down a contract proposal covering 45,000 service workers at the Disney World theme park ...

Fed fails to cool economy as US sees 517,000 jobs created in January

WASHINGTON D.C.: Despite the efforts of the Federal Reserve Bank to cool the job market to help curb record-high inflation, ...

Nasdaq Composite loses one percent as Treasury yields bit

NEW YORK, New York - A sharp rise in U.S. Treasury yields kept buyers at bay on Wall Street on ...

102,000 job firings in US high tech in December, according to report

WASHINGTON D.C.: A report released this week detailed how, in January, layoffs in the US reached a more than two-year ...

US

Section
SpaceX Starship launch in March called possibility

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida: In a tweet this weekend, Elon Musk said that SpaceX may attempt a Starship rocket system launch ...

US weighs ending protection of bears at Yellowstone, Glacier Park

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Biden administration has indicated that it could end federal protection for grizzly bears in the northern Rocky ...

Philippines hands over four more military bases to US

MANILA, Philippines: The Philippines has granted the United States four more locations to open military bases, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd ...

Media reports US to sue Amazon claiming antitrust violations

NEW YORK CITY, New York: The Wall Street Journal reported this week that the US Federal Trade Commission is preparing ...

US Congress wants information on Russians hacking nuclear computers

WASHINGTON D.C.: US lawmakers have called on the Department of Energy to release documents detailing attempts by Russian hackers to ...

Fed fails to cool economy as US sees 517,000 jobs created in January

WASHINGTON D.C.: Despite the efforts of the Federal Reserve Bank to cool the job market to help curb record-high inflation, ...

Movie Review

Jack Reacher