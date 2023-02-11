Get a daily dose of North Carolina Daily news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
AUSTIN, Texas: Amid the slump in the personal computer market and a potential recession, Dell Technologies announced this week that ...
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks started well on Thursday with the Dow Jones eventually pushing ahead more than ...
NEW YORK, New York - After a day of major gains, U.S. stock markets fell sharply Wednesday underscoring volatility as ...
NEW YORK, New York - Stocks ended sharply higher on Tuesday following mixed comments by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.Powell ...
NEW YORK CITY, New York: The Wall Street Journal reported this week that the US Federal Trade Commission is preparing ...
ORLANDO, Florida: Union members have voted down a contract proposal covering 45,000 service workers at the Disney World theme park ...
TAIPEI, Taiwan: A survey by the American Chamber of Commerce in Taiwan reports that half the companies that took part ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: The Federal Aviation Administration has announced that it will fine United Airlines $1.1 million for not conducting required ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: Amidst predictions of lower prices of fertilizer and hoping for a bumper crop after a late season drought, ...
AUBURN, Washington: A $754.6 million Powerball jackpot winning ticket was bought this weekend at a Fred Meyer store in Auburn, ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: The Democratic National Committee has approved President Joe Biden's revised 2024 primary calendar, which aims to give Black ...