Mon, 13 Feb 2023

News RELEASES

CVS Pharmacy expands primary care with purchase of health system

Woonsocket, Rhode Island: In line with rivals Walgreens, Cigna and UnitedHealth in adding primary care to its portfolio CVS Health ...

Ireland will see no more job cuts in high tech, says Coveney

DUBLIN, Ireland: Ireland has seen the end of large job cuts in its high tech sector, according to Minister for ...

Bed Bath & Beyond aims to raise $1 billion to avoid bankruptcy

NEW YORK CITY, New York: In a last-ditch effort to avoid bankruptcy, home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond said ...

U.S. stock markets have mixed day Friday, Nasdaq Composite drops 71 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were mixed at the close Friday with the tech sector continuing to feel ...

Dell Computers set to reduce workforce by 6,000 jobs

AUSTIN, Texas: Amid the slump in the personal computer market and a potential recession, Dell Technologies announced this week that ...

U.S. stocks rally peters out as day wears on

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks started well on Thursday with the Dow Jones eventually pushing ahead more than ...

US Congress seek answers for Southwest Airlines flight cancelations

WASHINGTON D.C.: At a Congressional hearing held last week, Southwest Airlines was criticized by US senators, with one lawmaker calling ...

White House seeks continued Covid vaccine requirement for travelers

WASHINGTON D.C.: The White House has said that it opposes legislation that would end a requirement for most foreign air ...

Telling its side, US meets with 40 countries to discuss China balloon

WASHINGTON D.C.: The US has held briefings in Washington and Beijing with foreign diplomats from 40 nations about the Chinese ...

PM Sharif urges people to raise funds for Turkey, Syria quake victims

WASHINGTON DC, USA - A Pakistani living in the United States anonymously "donated $30 million to the Turkish embassy" for ...

Florida Supreme Court, US, Europe hit by ransomware attacks

LONDON, England: Reuters has reported that a series of ransomware attacks affected servers belonging to Florida's Supreme Court and several ...

Industry expects Super Bowl betting to reach $16 billion

WASHINGTON D.C.: According to industry trade group the American Gaming Association, some 20 percent of American adults will make some ...

Young Ahmed (Le jeune Ahmed)